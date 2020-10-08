Column: President Trump and our national character

President Trump, receiving the best care in the world at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, is likely to recover from the coronavirus. Still, in any one individual, COVID-19 can follow an unpredictable course, so only time will tell how the president fares.
In the meantime, some Americans are already voting in the presidential election, and many others are still weighing who they’ll support.
As voters compare Donald Trump and Joe Biden, they can readily identify issues and policies where the two candidates differ. Biden and Trump hold strikingly different views on taxes, business regulation, corporate power, immigration, race relations, foreign relations, military service, the media and global warming.
But where they diverge the most is in their personal maturity, emotional development, self-awareness and psychic health, and in the ways in which they conduct themselves. President Trump, because of his obvious narcissism and his penchant for fostering – not reducing – conflict and division, has really made his own character and behavior a major consideration in the presidential race.
I think it is fair to say that during the past four years Trump has shown himself to be impulsive, crude, unlearned, insecure and incredibly self-centered. He is mentally lazy – unwilling to study any subject – and incapable of empathy or generosity of spirit. As he – for four years – explicitly demonized and shunned half of the electorate, and routinely insulted other politicians, leaders and advisers, he demonstrated his smallness and his unfitness for office over and over again.
Perhaps worst of all for the nation is his unrelenting dishonesty and delusion. He lies nearly all the time. And he denies any reality that threatens him. These disturbing practices are the products of his own inadequacies. His problems are deeply personal – spawned by his upbringing and early life experiences – and his shortcomings stem from a partially hollow and hurt psyche and soul. It is manifestly evident that President Trump is an emotionally damaged person – a human who needs constant affirmation and who needs to be the center of attention.
Trump’s lack of character has real consequences for the nation. For without wisdom, compassion, generosity, learning, a sense of fairness, a grasp of reality and personal responsibility, Trump is helpless to craft policies commensurate with the magnitude and complexity of the challenges that we – and the global community – face. Today – even putting the pandemic aside – we are confronted with long-growing crises in capitalism, technology, automation, justice, politics and the environment.
Trump is simply incapable of being the man and president that our country and the world need. Even now, faced with probable defeat at the polls, he has reacted by attacking our electoral system, our balloting, the poll workers, the voters and democracy itself. The man is a danger to order itself, and he doesn’t care. Will a majority of the voters see Donald Trump clearly? Will they recognize that his personal behavior and words reflect attitudes and values that are antithetical to the longstanding credos and aspirations of this nation? That his lack of honesty and decency prevents him from working for the welfare and betterment of all Americans?
This election – more than others – really comes down to who the voters are, what values they hold, and how ethically, morally, and emotionally decent they are.
What kind of a person are you? If you like President Trump’s policies, are you willing to accept the steady lying, chaos, cruelty, and abusiveness that he engages in? Can you rationalize those sicknesses away? Do you believe that the ends justify any means?
Would you want your children to speak and act like Donald Trump? If you are a religious person, does he behave in a Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist – or other denomination – manner? What would Jesus Christ say about the way that Trump conducts himself?
In 2016, when Trump was elected, many of us thought that he would inevitably rise to the occasion of being president. Previous presidents have done that, never wantonly tearing down the country, the presidency, the press, or the people.
In 2016, lots of good people voted – for a variety of reasons – for Trump. They said, “he tells it like it is.” But he doesn’t. For four years, he has peddled lies, excuses, grievances, distractions, and provocations. And he wants you to believe that everyone lies and cheats and is selfish. Has all of that helped the nation? Helped you?
To heal our country, to be able to be proud of its treatment of all people, and to be able to address the present and near-future problems we have, we must reject Donald Trump and his many limitations. He clearly has no sense of right and wrong, and his values are destructive. How we vote in this election will be a measure of our values and our national character.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
||||