COVID-19 has taken a toll on too many people’s lives and too many people’s livelihoods. Politicians are calling for billion to trillion-dollar relief plans. However, these plans will never be enacted if a budget allocating these funds is never passed.
On Dec. 26, the president’s two-day delay in signing the budget caused millions of Americans’ unemployment benefits to lapse.
Dec. 18, Congress barely avoided a shutdown by enacting another two-day extension hours before their time ran out. While this appears to be a noble effort, by law the annual budget is due in April. It is seven months late. Further still, since this deadline is not enforced, the October 1st deadline is most often used. But it was still not met for another two months.
In 44 years Congress has passed a budget on time only three times. This year was no different. Congress repeatedly fails to complete this task, costing the economy and taxpayers billions of dollars. As funding ceases, the jobs we take for granted also cease as federal employees are furloughed.
Federal employees are a large and diverse group of public servants. They are not just bureaucrats; rather, they include our military and civilians who execute the essential functions of government, not least of which are the support services promised to military members and their families -- medical, housing, rehabilitation, etc. There are several million federal employees, none of whom have any control over the budget process but bear the impact of Congress and the president’s failures.
The 2019 government shutdown resulted in GDP coming in at $11 billion lower than it would have been if the government remained open. Taxpayers are not exempt; they have paid a $4 billion penalty in the last three shutdowns.
Equally detrimental is what happens when these agencies are forced to shut down. The Consumer Product Safety Commission was unable to stop potentially dangerous shipments entering U.S. ports due to furloughed inspectors. The Department of Homeland Security was unable to maintain facilities that secure U.S. borders. The Federal Aviation Administration was unable to certify new aircraft, aircraft maintenance and pilots. The National Park Service was unable to provide adequate daily maintenance at certain parks, resulting in trash buildup, vandalism, trespassing, and destruction of the natural environment at those parks. These are only a few of numerous agencies that could not do their jobs because Congress did not do theirs.
The Solidarity in Salary Act is the most reliable way to ensure that polarization will not hinder the budget process. The bill proposes that in the event of a government shutdown, congressmen will not be paid. However the other federal agencies’ pay will withstand the shutdown and the government will remain open. This reassures federal employees and citizens that their livelihood will not be threatened by what happens in Congress. This bill pushes congressmen to do their jobs. Currently, Congress faces no direct consequences for their failures.
As we embark on 2021, our nation faces the challenges of COVID-19 and the transition of power to a new president. To ensure that basic governmental functions continue uninterrupted, Congress must provide a budget. Enacting the Solidarity in Salary Act will motivate Congress to cease bipartisan fighting and force them to do their job.
Aurora Devereaux is studying political science at Endicott College.
