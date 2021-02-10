Column: Radical solidarity for the people

In December of 2019, right before the pandemic moved across the globe, I completed a book about the many significant challenges we face here and in all countries. In nearly every sector of society – but especially in politics, technology, capitalism and resource use – we have huge problems.
In my book, I said barely a word about pandemics, because ultimately we can check them. But the pandemic has been revelatory in that it has – newly for many people – illuminated many of the societal shortcomings I wrote about.
My book’s conclusion was grim, essentially stating that humanity would not – for a variety of reasons – address its crises. In January of 2020, upon publication of the book, I had a longtime friend read it. She has spent her career in politics and is wise, tolerant, measured and clear-eyed about life. She is a student of people and society.
As I watch us all react to this pandemic, and see us partially locked down and grappling with whatever our unique, personal difficulties are, and see society’s various infrastructures struggle, I am haunted by my friend’s reaction to my book. She agreed with my descriptions of our problems, and the need for new arrangements, but then she asked, “What would your new world look like?”
I couldn’t respond. As pictures of what a healthy, prosperous, just, sustainable world would look like flashed through my mind, I also simultaneously knew how fantastic or nearly alien I would sound if I verbalized them. The gap between the realities of nearly everything today and the new arrangements we need is staggering. I couldn’t bring myself to start describing what the structures, culture and ways of being and living in a transformed world would entail.
I didn’t want to verbalize the needed changes to everything we are accustomed to: property, consumption, standard of living, entertainment, resource use, automation, internet use and much more. I think I was torn. Was I worried about sounding odd? Or was it that by articulating the faces of a new society, the pictures – instantly – would have mocked me with their impossibility?
But the pandemic has made it possible to safely speak about one of the aspects required if we are to survive as a civilization. And the political moment – with people focused on the concept and value of unity – also makes it safe to talk about a new way of being.
Let’s call it “radical solidarity” among all peoples. Just as there is no way to defeat the pandemic without a large amount of brotherhood and cooperation – between neighbors, grocery store workers, pharmacists, medical workers and so many others – there will be no way to address our biggest national and global challenges without extraordinary citizen solidarity.
The one heart-touching grace illuminated by the pandemic is how our best collective responses – our tangible and emotional generosities – cross partisan lines and ignore the identities and political beliefs of the sick, the needy and the help givers. Republican and Democrat alike, we donate to food banks, help our neighbors and see with fresh eyes the many unfairnesses in how we were operating society. Now, we ask friends, acquaintances, and strangers how they are holding up, and we mean it.
During this pandemic, we do not feel either threatened or defensive while helping others, or while receiving help. We know that our collective, cooperative actions are directed against a universal foe of humanity itself. The fight against the virus is existential, and radical solidarity trumps all other claims on our psyches.
After the pandemic, as we survey the realities and forces increasingly jeopardizing organized society, I am not too inhibited to say that one posture (of many) that we will need to adopt is radical solidarity. That solidarity would work toward the universal goal of preserving civilization. As during the pandemic, it would trump and transcend political party, race, religion, income levels, nationality and every other identity or belief system that humans make into their gods.
In painting this ultimate picture of a human race in solidarity, I’m not forgetting that we are currently a badly divided nation. One-third or more of our adult population – primarily on the political right – is being deceived and victimized by lies and disinformation. Achieving a reasonable degree of national unity in the immediate term will be very difficult. Success will require a complicated approach – a multifaceted set of responses – that recognizes the legitimacy and diversity of the feelings of many citizens who are now confused and misguided.
Knowing that beyond the current polarization we are going to have to work together on problems that will dwarf many of our differences today, we must give thought to the strategies, policy initiatives, and identities we choose to employ today. What the longer future will demand of us should be playing the largest role in our consciousness today.
As we all react to each other, all citizens would do well to bear in mind the events and developments of the past forty years that have so moved the ground beneath our feet. Achieving solidarity will require all of us to stretch for new understandings.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
||||