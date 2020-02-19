Sales tax is a part of life in Massachusetts. Consumers have to pay it, and sellers have to collect it. In his recently filed budget, Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed some significant changes to the state’s process for how sales, meals, room occupancy and marijuana taxes would be collected. Parts of the proposal make sense, others not so much.
The first component of the governor’s plan would require businesses with $100,000 or more in annual sales tax collections to remit a faster timeline – described as the 20th of same month instead of the current system where sales taxes are not due until the 20th of the following month.
Step two of the plan would also require businesses above the $100,000 threshold to radically alter their payment and transaction processing system – but only for debit and credit card transactions. The proposal, known as “Real Time” or daily sales tax remittance, would require third party processors of credit and debit cards to remit the tax on all credit and debit sales on a daily basis starting in 2023.
The last part of the proposal would establish penalties for the possession of sales tax suppression devices known as “zappers,” software that can be used to alter or hide cash transactions. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), 24 states have already taken this step and we support having Massachusetts join them.
We could support the first component of the governor’s plan, but we think the $100,000 threshold should be increased to protect more of our small businesses. Given today’s economy and prices, there are a lot of small businesses in that space. Small independent operators are already struggling under soaring rents and high health insurance, labor and energy costs, and they don’t need another new state mandate.
A threshold of $1 million would make more sense and capture all of the large, multi-state retailers, who already operate under similar prepayment arrangements and have the tax and technology departments to comply. And such a prepayment system for large sellers also puts us further on the modernization path, following the lead of 23 states.
At the same time, changes to the remittance process add to the administrative burden on these businesses. A majority of other states offer a collection allowance to offset the cost of collecting in this fashion, and Massachusetts should do the same.
Where the proposal fails and becomes harmful is in calling for a switch to a daily remittance for card transactions. To comply with this change, retailers, banks and payment processors would need to spend billions to upgrade software and hardware, according to a 2017 State Tax Research Institute study. The proposal does not modernize tax collections, it creates a bifurcated system – a new one for card transactions, while preserving the existing one for cash, check, gift card and split tender transactions.
And who would pay for the billion-dollar price tag? The cost would fall on retailers, restaurants, banks, and ultimately, consumers.
There are no other states in the nation with such a process for good reason. It has been universally rejected every place it has been proposed because the disruption, risks and costs, are not worth it.
Why? Because these changes will not create “new” sales, resulting in new tax revenue. A proposed daily remittance just means that the state might be able to get some of its sales tax money sooner, if it worked. But that point is moot if we adopt a prepayment schedule as proposed by the Governor in step one.
Sales tax modernization makes sense if we go after the bad actors with increased penalties for “zappers” and if we move forward with a sales tax prepayment process starting with a reasonable threshold that protects small local businesses. But let’s not be a national outlier. Let’s not jeopardize our reputation of being small business friendly and the ability of Massachusetts consumers to continue using all forms of payment by gambling on an unproven, costly proposal that exists only in theory and that has been rejected everywhere else in the world.
Daniel J. Forte is the president and CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association. Jon B. Hurst is the president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.
