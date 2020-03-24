To the editor:
Everyone with any connection to youth sports would be wise to heed the concerns expressed by Jennifer L. Ethnier in her recent opinion piece in the New York Times (“Our kids’ coaches are doing it wrong).” She is the author of “Coaching for the Love of the Game: A Practical Guide for Working with Young Athletes.” She states that an estimated 70% of children who are current participants will drop out by the time they are 13. Is it any wonder given the practices of some coaches, such as requiring wind sprints of the players after losing the second game during a three-game weekend tournament? Or screaming at 10-year-olds to be more aggressive? Or giving the most talented kids the most attention and playing time, and waiving attendance rules for them? She cites coaches who treat practices like “military drills — demanding that the athletes pay strict attention and work hard for every minute of every practice.” Ethnier lauds the youth sports’ goals of prioritizing “development skills over winning, to persist in the face of adversity, to be a good sport and to be competitive.”
As an educator for 40-plus years, I am keenly aware of the importance of team sports and of the life-long lessons they deliver. Unfortunately, the climate that is ripe for burnout, in my experience, is not a new phenomenon, albeit today’s higher stakes and the understandable allure of lucrative athletic scholarships. My son, now 50, had a sleepover for a classmate who was to be picked up by his hockey coach at 5:30 a.m. to attend a tournament out of state. The next morning, I saw Georgie to the door, gave him a hug, and said, “Have a good time.” “Don’t tell him to have a good time,” the coach barked. “Tell him to win.” Georgie was 5!
The “winning is all” attitude, too often promulgated with elementary-age children, continues in high school, despite the fact that few are destined for Division I play or a contract with the pros. When I argued with and admonished my basketball coach for not taking some players off the bench, despite leading by 22 points with two minutes remaining, he looked at me as if I were a Neanderthal and said, “It’s about winning big. The B team’s job is to support the A team.”
Ethnier urges parents to insist that their children’s coaches receive proper training and regular evaluations in order to “create an age-appropriate playing environment.” Clearly, in the face of all of the evidence surrounding the health and psychological benefits of sports, it is imperative to make participation at any level as positive as possible.
Caroline Mason
Beverly
