From pre-kindergarten through high school, from the Early Childhood Center to the New Liberty Innovation School, Salem Education Foundation grants are underway promoting the arts, literacy, STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), leadership, and health and wellness throughout the public schools in Salem. In the last two years alone, Salem Education Foundation has funded 49 grants totaling more than $40,000 to support creative projects proposed by teachers. Since its founding more than 20 years ago, SEF has provided more than $650,000 to local school projects, benefiting hundreds of students each year.
Salem Education Foundation grants range from a couple of hundred dollars up to $3,000 for projects in which multiple schools collaborate. In the past few years, SEF has brought authors and performers into classrooms; inspired creative presentations by students via puppet shows, artwork, concerts, poetry and other original writing; helped schools diversity and expand their school libraries; and sponsored civic and scientific explorations. Collins Middle School music students have learned to play drums and ukuleles, creating and performing their own compositions. Salem Academy Charter School’s grants have supported the school library, mindfulness center, and a highly successful performance of Latin dance, among others. At Salem High and New Liberty Innovation School, students have studied forensics with scientific equipment that will continue to be used in the future.
Many projects extend beyond classrooms to promote community involvement. In the past school year, teacher Beth Ann White led students in Connecting to El Punto. Saltonstall School’s seventh-graders worked with kindergartners to explore the El Punto murals in the Point neighborhood of Salem, photographed their favorites, wrote original poems, and featured some of their original work in bound books. The North Shore Community Development Corporation served as a resource, too, and celebrated the student partnerships and their work at a party at Espacio. Approximately 80 students participated in the project.
In the current school year, teacher Paige Covello is sponsoring a Family Pottery Night at Horace Mann, while Michelle Flewelling’s students at the Early Childhood Center and Witchcraft Heights Elementary School are preparing for school-based Olympics. Joanne O’Keefe, librarian at Salem High, is sponsoring student-created murals. The murals showcase students’ artistic talent and celebrate the diversity of the student body. They are part of the library’s transformation into a learning commons.
At Bates Elementary School, teacher Judee Davis has studied and applied behavioral techniques that have helped children self-monitor for more productive learning. She will be presenting her methods and the promising data from her Inner Compass Companions project at a teacher conference later this year, while continuing to work with students and their teachers.
Sometimes schools collaborate on projects. This year, Kim Parker of Salem High and Meghann Peterson of SACS are planning together to bring celebrated author Elizabeth Acevedo, writer of “The Poet X,” to Salem. Last year, STEM Robotics introduced all students in grades three to five to robotics.
These few examples are a small sampling of the creative experiences led by teachers and supported by SEF. The organization also promotes community involvement in a variety of ways, including participating in Education Day and sponsoring or co-sponsoring candidate forums for school committee candidates.
Salem Education Foundation welcomes all to join in support of education in Salem. To sign up for information, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit SEF’s web page, SalemEducationFoundation.org. And come to our next event, co-sponsored with and hosted at Collins Middle School: Pi(e) Day on March 13. Free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Pi-related games and pies for purchase (pizza and dessert).
Dr. Peg Voss Howard is a board member of the Salem Education Foundation.
