May is one of my favorite months of the year. Our landscapes transform with brilliant colors, the days are longer and warmer, and our Salem State seniors are completing their academic degrees, ready to step out into the world, eager to make a difference.
Our graduates are ready for the challenges ahead, in part, because of the partnerships that have been developed with the city’s dynamic “Salem For All Ages” initiative. Recognized by AARP in 2016 as an “Age-Friendly” community, Salem For All Ages continues to expand its presence in the city of Salem while also creating opportunities for Salem State students to grow. “I’m so grateful for the close partnership between Salem State and the Salem for All Ages initiative,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll, herself a Salem State alumna. “SSU students, staff, and faculty have been closely involved in our age-friendly efforts from the very beginning, as we all strive to make Salem a community that welcomes and includes everyone.”
Through our partnerships, students are learning to work both independently and with teams of professionals. They are gaining valuable experience through their interactions with older adults, which is particularly important as we live longer and our baby-boomer population ages. Our students’ confidence with oral communications are building as they intersect with community members from all age groups and backgrounds.
As interns, students have assisted with planning events such as the opening of the Levesque Community Life Center and the transportation fair. Their extensive research efforts in the areas of home sharing, caregivers, transportation sharing and alternative dwelling units have helped to shape recommendations for programs and initiatives. Our students have also had the opportunity to work directly with professionals such as Terry Arnold, executive director for the Salem Council on Aging, and Trish O’Brien, executive director of Parks and Recreation, assisting with various projects to benefit community members.
Students from our World Languages and Cultures Department have done valuable translation work, making flyers and handouts accessible for our Spanish-speaking community members. Check out the Salem For All Ages website at https://salemforallages.org for other examples of the incredible translating work being done by our students. Making people feel welcome is so important and making sure that everyone has access to information is critical. Salem For All Ages has created some fabulous resources and programs, and our Salem State students are doing their part to help ensure that everyone can acquire the material.
Each semester Healthcare Studies students enrolled in the Leadership in Healthcare course interact with Patricia Zaido, co-chair of the Salem For All Ages Task Force, where she introduces this initiative and expertly works with students to better understand the biases that surround our older adults. As a result, students have done extensive research, created programming and hosted events to practice their social interacting skills with this population. From these experiences, several students have continued on to pursue careers working with our most treasured community assets – our older adults!
Even our first-year students have engaged with Salem For All Ages. Participating in a program called “Will you live to be 100?” first-year nursing students had several opportunities to interact with older adults on a one-on-one basis. This meaningful experience provided students with a better understanding of the value, contributions and challenges of our older adults, a population that they are sure to encounter as they enter their chosen career of nursing.
The Salem For All Ages initiative is just one example of the many partnerships forged over the years between Salem State and the city of Salem. After five years, it has become a standard bearer for those looking to move toward an age friendly community. Our students are fortunate to be able to transform their classroom skills into the real-life conditions that they encounter with these experiences. Please join me in congratulating the Salem State University class of 2021 as they enter a new and changing world. They are better for their experience with our city and the city of Salem has certainly benefitted from their presence as well – we are all better together!
Amy Everitt, Ed.D., is a professor and chair of the Healthcare Studies Department at Salem State University and a Salem For All Ages Task Force member.
