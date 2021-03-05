The Salem Housing Authority (SHA) was created in 1948 in order provide decent safe and sanitary public housing, and owns and manages 715 units of low-income elderly family, and accessible housing units. The SHA is located at 27 Charter St. These units are located at 22 sites and are scattered throughout every Ward in Salem:
Elderly housing (495 units) is located at 12 developments (Leefort Terrace, Bertram Terrace, Colonial Terrace, Bates Terrace, Norton Terrace, Pioneer Terrace, 27 Charter St., Morency Manor, Ruane Building, Dalton Building, Zisson Building, and the Power Building.
Family housing (203 units) is located at Garden Terrace, Rainbow Terrace, 33 Park St./26 Prince St., Farrell Court, 73 Boston St., 122 ½ Boston St., 121 ½ Bridge St., and 2 Hathorne Crescent.
Accessible family housing (17 units) is located at the Phillips House
The SHA also administers housing vouchers through the Section 8 program and the Massachusetts Rental Voucher program. The SHA housing programs are funded by the Department of Housing and Community Development (state aided) and by Housing and Urban Development (federally aided). These programs differ from our public housing where a qualifying participant is issued a voucher to find an apartment in the community and the SHA pays a portion of the rent.
The SHA is a public body organized pursuant to state laws and is governed by a five-member Board of Directors. Four are appointed by the mayor and the fifth member is appointed by the commonwealth. The board members serve a five-year term and currently consist of Chairman John Boris, Mayor Kimberley Driscoll (the governor’s appointee), Vice Chair Charity Lezama, Benjamin Shallop, and tenant representative Sue Kirby.
The day-to-day operations are managed by an administrative and maintenance staff under the direction of Executive Director Cathy Hoog. The SHA provides 24-hour maintenance service to all of its residents for any maintenance related issues. Property managers and resident service coordinators provide assistance with paperwork, translation, resources, etc.
Our developments provide either a laundry room (elderly) or in-unit laundry hook ups (family). Larger elderly housing developments have community rooms on site, which provide a place to gather and meet, play a game and socialize. These rooms are also used also to host informational meetings by the Salem police and fire departments, flu clinics, etc.
We partner with Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore (NSES) to provide extra assistance to our elders. For example, NSES has an office in the elderly housing building at 27 Charter St.. as well as one at 3 Broad Street. This organization helps to coordinate health care, wellness checks, social programs, food bank, etc. One of the SHA’s elderly buildings, the Ruane Building, is a congregate housing site. This type of housing bridges the gap between living independently and a nursing facility. A NSES staff member is on site and a community meal is prepared and served daily, and assistance is provided with daily life activities. The Salem Council on Aging delivers Meals on Wheels to elders and offers other amenities such as transportation and social programs.
There are currently three local tenants’ organizations at Pioneer Terrace, 27 Charter St., and Morency Manor, which provide valuable input and assistance. The SHA works closely with these organizations on capital planning, tenant issues, and coordinating tenant notifications.
The SHA is committed to providing a full range of affordable housing opportunities to eligible low-income elderly, family, and handicapped persons in a fair manner. We strive to make the best use of all available resources so that our residents and participants may live in an environment that is clean, well maintained and attractive by taking advantage of available funding and resources.
The SHA strives to instill pride and a desire for an enhanced quality of life for our residents and their families. We are committed to servicing our residents and participants and this entire community in a manner that demonstrates professional courtesy, respect and caring. We are committed to fair and non-discriminatory practices throughout all of our housing programs.
The SHA main office can be reached at 978-744-4431, and the website www.salemha.org contains useful information and resources. There are waiting lists for housing programs and the applicant is weighted depending upon various criteria (age, income, local resident, veteran, etc.). Applications, information on properties, income limits, and a wealth of other information can be found on our website or by calling the office. Currently, short term emergency rental assistance funding available to those who may need urgent assistance with rent, mortgage, or utilities. Information can be found on our website or by contacting the main office. Anyone interested in one of our programs is encouraged to complete an application. There are links for resources on the website as well.
Debra Tucker is the assistant executive director of the Salem Housing Authority and a member of the Salem for All Ages Task Force.
