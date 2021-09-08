Column: Should we be having children?

Many times over the past few years, I have considered writing this column. But I have – until now – always held off.
First, this column is infinitely sad, and it makes predictions about the future that are sobering and really frightening. Second, it makes recommendations that could shoulder a share of a heavy responsibility. Previously, I just wasn’t sure that I was ready to express these thoughts, and perhaps I wasn’t convinced enough about society’s capacities and limitations.
But today, certain aspects of the shape of the onrushing future seem clear enough and close enough that this column is warranted, needed, and timely. And at a personal level, I find myself talking with my own young relatives about the issues I write about in this column. This column is dire, but it’s honest. And it reflects conversations many young adults are already having.
Realism, responsibility and honesty are owed to young people, for whom this column may have the most significance. Given the condition of the world that we are handing to our children, I think that it is inarguable that we have been neither responsible nor realistic in the crafting of modern society and in our stewardship of the biosphere.
Today, if you are a young couple (or single) trying to decide whether to have a baby, you are (or may be) facing an incredibly difficult choice. Across cultures, and across time, there have always been periods and circumstances that caused people to doubt the wisdom of conceiving a child.
But today, with so many challenges facing societies across the globe, and with the unprecedented magnitude of the reforms that would be necessary to meet these challenges, it is abundantly clear that the human population has outstripped its capacities to repair – in a timely manner – what it has wrought.
I believe that by 2040 or 2050 or so, American society and global civilization will be in the process of severe breakdown and dissolution. For the modern, developed nations, life then will become a terrifying experience (it is already desperate in many poor nations).
A baby born today will be 29 in 2050. Do we have an obligation to consider the conditions that he or she will face? Can we imagine the horrors that he or she will face? Do we want to put a child – our child – into that world? In Third World countries, parents have long had to weigh these questions. What is different today is that now citizens of every nation cannot avoid weighing the future.
What is also different today is that in no place on the globe will there be refuge in 2050. Nor will wealth buy your child safety. Refugees, migrants, displaced people, violence, systems breakdown and widespread disorder will characterize the realities of all nations.
And it isn’t just the post-2050 life of your child that may give you pause. It’s your life too. Society probably isn’t going to collapse neatly on a given date, whether it’s 2040, 2045, or 2050. Although, just to complicate things, there are possible systemic or infrastructure failures that could cause immediate chaos. But there’s a good chance that society will deteriorate erratically and unevenly sometime between relatively soon and 2050. The timeline is just unknowable. But you can be sure that events in the next three decades will involve shocks to the routines of our lives and require major and difficult adjustments and major efforts to cope with unfolding realities. Having a baby, a toddler, or a child during the coming decades will compound the difficulties that adults will have in coping with dire events.
Deciding to bring a baby into the world has – at least in the U.S. – heretofore been primarily a personal choice. I think that may be less so today as the ecological crisis has made us aware that most Americans – over the course of a lifetime – consume resources at rates hundreds of times higher than Third World citizens. In 2024 the human population will reach 8 billion, a mass of humanity never seen before on planet Earth. Therefore, it’s perfectly appropriate for potential parents to consider whether they want to hasten the consumption and destruction of the environment. It’s worth remembering that as recently as 1800 the global population was barely one billion, and man’s impact on the earth was barely beginning.
My own son is 30 years old, and he and I have talked about the future. He’ll experience grim times and worse. He was born in 1990 and, at that time, though I was aware of society’s coming challenges, I believed that humanity would respond commensurately. We did not, and now there simply isn’t time to redesign everything and just logistically implement all that needed to be done.
But if I were facing the decision today about whether to conceive a child, I would choose not to.
Only each individual parent-to-be can make his or her choice. It is an incredible responsibility. It always was, but today there are new and unprecedented realities to consider.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at @gmail.com.
