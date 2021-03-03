Column: Song for my father

“I want you to write my obituary,” my father said during my last trip to California, where he lived in a nursing home with my mother. One year later, on Dec. 15, he died at age 95, four months after my mom at 94.
Researching the long, remarkable lives of my parents helped to ease my sadness. It also forced me to confront one of our family’s most vivid and difficult periods, the four years my dad, Dr. Francis Lauren Keegan, spent as president of Salem State College (now Salem State University) in the early 1970s.
Like other campuses of that era, Salem State had been roiled by protests and strikes over the Vietnam War, civil rights, and student autonomy. In the summer of 1970, my father was chosen by three search committees to manage such conflicts and transform the teacher training college into a first-rate liberal arts institution.
At age 45, he seemed well qualified. Frank Keegan was known an innovator and man of ideas, a former professor and dean at the University of Notre Dame (where he received his Ph.D. in philosophy), Georgetown University and Cleveland State University. He had collaborated with prominent scholars such as Mortimer Adler and Robert Hutchins, served in the Peace Corps under Sargent Shriver, and worked for the Ford Foundation in Mexico City. He was about to publish “Blacktown, U.S.A.,” a series of interviews with Black Americans that would land him on the Mike Douglas Show with Sammy Davis Jr. and Muhammad Ali.
As we moved around North America to accommodate my dad’s career, our family grew to ten children – five boys and five girls. I was the seventh, 12 years old when we drove from our Cleveland suburb to the president’s house on Loring Avenue in Salem. Living right next to the college, we had ringside seats to the revolution. We saw streakers run across campus wearing only ski masks, heard crowds of demonstrators roaring and chanting, and listened to my father lay out his radical plans for Salem State: “I’d like to tear down all the buildings.”
He wasn’t kidding. My dad saw in the school’s largely middle-class and blue-collar students – who mostly lived at home and worked part time – a perfect laboratory to experiment with a “university without walls” concept, similar to that of the British Open University. He wanted to give students the freedom to study independently, without rigid schedules, anywhere they pleased, and offer college credit for life experiences. Instead of trying to score a degree as quickly as possible to land a job, students would be taught to see education as a lifelong quest that would deepen the quality of their lives and help them adjust to a society undergoing rapid change.
My father’s provocative style, however, often rubbed people the wrong way. Creating what he called an “administration by confrontation” – an exciting intellectual challenge to him – was perceived by many as inflammatory and counterproductive. John F. Tierney, then-president of the Salem State Student Government Association ,who later represented the North Shore as a U.S. congressman from the 6th District, recalled in a recent email that President Keegan “was respected for his intellect and drive, and his good intentions were not questioned.” But he was also disliked by some “for his arrogance (as) faculty and students thought he was demeaning their opinions and views or disregarding them entirely.”
However people saw my dad, he was always interesting. At 6-foot-2-inches, sporting a full red beard and partial to cowboy hats and good cigars, he was truly larger than life – whip-smart, charming, theatrical, funny and kind-hearted. He was my hero and I adored him. In the spring of 1974, he presented a “President’s Potpourri of Poetical Readings” that featured him reading his own verse and poems by John Donne and William Shakespeare. He sang the Irish ballads “A Little Bit of Heaven” and “The Wearing of the Green.” At the end of the evening, he donned a yellow hard hat and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” with a new flourish that reflected his opposition to the Vietnam War: “The land of the free and the home of the … cowards?” Later, he explained, “Just trying to get some thinking going.”
Not surprisingly, clashes with teachers, students, even his own administration, were frequent. The episode that sealed my father’s fate took place when he insisted that faculty members work the entire month of June, when they were still being paid by Salem State, rather than moonlight at off-campus jobs. When they refused to give up this longstanding tradition, he withheld some of their paychecks. Infuriated, the faculty cast an overwhelming vote of no confidence, 133-20.
By then, I was 16 and working my first job, as a waiter at Friendly’s on Lafayette Street. “It’s very simple,” I heard one man say as I poured coffee at his table. “Keegan has to resign or be fired.” Exhausted by the constant battles, the board of trustees offered him a paid six-month leave of absence to quit. If he refused, he would be terminated. My dad said no, giving up more than $100,000 in today’s dollars, explaining to us that he had done nothing wrong. On June 21, 1974, the board fired him.
Instantly, our lives were turned upside down. We had to vacate the president’s house by the end of August. The four of us kids still living at home said goodbye to our friends, packed up, and we all moved into a rental home on Lake Winnipesaukee. My father sued Salem State and lost. “I leave as I came,” he told people, cracking wise about a painful ordeal, “fired with enthusiasm.”
My dad’s time at Salem State turned out to be the pinnacle of his career. During the next six years, he accepted two academic vice president positions – at City College in Seattle and Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California – and was fired both times as he struggled to work with the presidents and turn his daring ideas into reality. After that, he settled into a career outside of academia, publishing two history books about Northern California, writing poetry, traveling, producing reams of unpublished manuscripts, and lecturing aboard luxury cruise ships. During the Gulf War, at age 66, he shipped out with the Merchant Marines – where he had served during World War II – spending three months aboard the S.S. Cape Juby delivering supplies to U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf. In 1994, glaucoma diminished his eyesight and he was forced to retire.
“He was way ahead of his time in seeing the need for change,” Nick Xanthaky, then a business professor and former faculty president at Salem State, told The Boston Globe soon after my father was fired. Today, that’s truer than ever. His vision of a “university without walls” has been realized thanks to the internet, allowing students to study at their own pace, anywhere in the world. College credit for life experiences has become standard practice. His work at Seattle’s City College foreshadowed today’s billion-dollar for-profit education industry that has made accredited degree programs more widely available than ever. My dad’s far-sighted passions hardly ended there, however, extending to racial issues, Catholic theology, Latin America, Irish history, colonialism, genealogy, classical studies, the Western canon of Great Books, and more.
In 1979, during a visit to the North Shore, my father was interviewed by Muriel Cohen of The Boston Globe. After listening to him wax lyrical about his travels to Guyana and his latest attempts to bring higher education to the masses, she concluded that “Keegan comes across as a 20th century Man of La Mancha tilting at windmills.” As a college junior, I thought that was a cheap shot. But now that death, the unbeatable foe, has claimed my dad, I’m proud that he dreamed the impossible dream. As Don Quixote says, in a melody I can hear my father sing, “And I know if I’ll only be true/To this glorious quest/That my heart will lie peaceful and calm/When I’m laid to my rest.”
Paul Keegan is a writer based in New York City.
