Column: Space flights add to our disquiet

It’s a strange time we’re in, this decade of the 2020s. Lots of things feel insecure or dissonant and subject to change in troubling directions. Buffeted, we feel a disquiet and slightly unsteady. It feels like anything can happen.
The world right now – in unprecedented degrees – is filled with extreme dichotomies, incongruities, contradictions and realities that are nearly impossible for a sane human mind to process and to hold inside itself in any healthily reconciled way.
We are beginning to grasp important scales – and this can be paralyzing. We are stunned at the human impact on the planet, the power of our technologies, and the reach and influence of the internet. We are starting to appreciate the size and intractability of the many problems we have.
We marvel at the gap between those aggregated scales and the scale of one human – our own lives – and we can feel impotent. We know that only massive, coordinated efforts could adequately address this moment, and we know the chances of that.
Consequently, we are somewhat suspended. We are in a sort of civilizational eddy, momentarily existing between the enormous developments – good and bad – of the past 75 years and the coming onrush of the full consequences of those developments.
We’re certainly getting warnings about our broken and breaking world. We see the temperatures, drought and forest fires in the western states. We see the floods in many countries, the burning Amazon and the rapid ice-melt in the Arctic region.
We see the out-of-control pandemic in India, Indonesia, Brazil and Africa. We see the extreme right-wing politics growing in authoritarian countries and we see the delusions of many Trump Republicans in our own country. We see the destructive dynamics governing the business model of the internet platforms and the operation of social media.
We see the global dominance of huge corporations and the capture of politicians and democracy by Big Money. We see the enormous, unfathomable gap between the very rich and the very poor.
These and other realities are destabilizing society here and abroad.
It is to that mix that we add the recent “space” flights of billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. The flights are just one more example of a world full of indigestible incongruities. They are also the actions of men during the last years when it is possible to pretend that the future will be “normal.”
Branson, the founder of the Virgin-brand companies, and Bezos, the founder of Amazon, have each created aeronautical programs, complete with the airplanes, rockets, capsules and control systems necessary to reach space and possibly travel in it.
Branson and Bezos each recently joined their companies’ crews in short flights to the edge of “outer space,” roughly 50 to 60 miles in altitude. Although these launches were test flights, they were also expensive joyrides for the two men. For future flights, both men plan to sell tickets to the ultra-rich who want a thrill ride.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is also funding a space program, Space X. It has already flown NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and has launched commercial satellites into orbit.
Although it is tempting to scorn the Branson and Bezos rides as mere exercises of ego or vast wealth, the full truth is more disturbing. Their behavior is representative of large portions of the population of the developed world. They aren’t different than many of us. They just have bigger toys and bigger indulgences.
Given the dire state of the ecosphere and given the worsening problems with capitalism, technology, democracy, and Webworld, I think that Branson, Bezos, and Musk spend their dollars irresponsibly on space pursuits. We’ll never live in space stations or colonies or inhabit Mars or send our polluting industries into space. And going back to the moon now is useless, whether funded by public or private dollars. Earth is in immediate crisis.
So billionaires misspending billions is troubling. But I have personal friends who own four houses, own large yachts, travel the world in exclusive tour groups of 40 people, buy new cars every year, and generally spend their millions lavishly. My more middle-class friends upsize their wall TVs, upgrade their phones, renovate their kitchens and buy leaf-blowers. We all do our part. We all consume and entertain ourselves to the level that our discretionary income permits.
Not enough of us – at any income level – have yet grasped that there’s not enough wealth in the world to waste any of it. The myriad existential threats that face us would be expensive to counter and would require radically different attitudes toward spending than we have now.
Branson and Bezos – with their high visibility – could have chosen to lead and to model the behavior, responsibility, and priorities that we and society all need. Bezos especially – with responsibility for the many consequences of Amazon – bears a bigger obligation than most of us. Branson and Bezos could have applied their space dollars toward addressing the problems of our failing human world. Then they truly would have been different than most of us.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
