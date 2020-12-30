In 2001, The conservative icon and activist Grover Norquist stated that; “My goal is to cut government in half in 25 years, to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.” Sadly, it seems the COVID-19 pandemic has given him and his ilk an opportunity to achieve that goal.
Since the Reagan era, the Republican Party has employed a strategy known as “Starve the Beast.” Under this strategy the GOP purposely underfunds the government through tax cuts and spending policies that render it often unable to function effectively. With essential government services budgets then cut to the marrow, the Republicans decry the incompetence of government in order to manufacture and foment public discontent with those services in order to open the door to privatization of pretty much everything. These privatization schemes are never really more cost effective; after all private business need to make a profit and profit greatly inflates the cost of things. Thus these privatization schemes almost always further drain the federal coffers and “starve the beast” even more (I would even argue that privatization is like feeding the starving beast a tapeworm). Arguably the two most gleeful cheerleaders of this strategy in modern times have been the two senators from Kentucky; the Libertarian Love Child Rand Paul and of course Mitch McConnell.
While the Republican Party has for many years been remarkably affective at “starving the beast” at the federal level and at the state level in states where they control the legislature, at the local level and in blue states they have been pretty unsuccessful. State governments in blue states and local municipalities have gradually and quietly over the years stepped in to take up the slack where the federal government has failed where they can. In Massachusetts, for example, public housing is primarily administered by the state rather than the federal government, unemployment benefits are higher than in red states, education is better funded through the state, the cost of transit infrastructure has over the years been shifted more to the state, and so on. It also must be noted that unlike the federal government, state governments are more often than not constitutionally obligated to balance their budgets.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and we all watched in horror as the federal government completely failed to respond to the crisis in any real meaningful way, state governments and local municipalities had to step in and pick up the slack at great expense with no real relief in sight. To make matters worse, states that took responsible measures to contain the virus found themselves held hostage by the complete disregard for science and the often gleeful promotion of irresponsible behavior by Republican leaders in government and all over social media and conservative-leaning news outlets. The federal response to the pandemic at the executive level combined with what can only be described as the absolute insane response to the pandemic in some states (most notably Florida) almost made it seem as if the Republican Party consciously chose to side with the virus in order to serve the goal of starving the beast even further. COVID-19 is particularly indebted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his herculean efforts to drag this pandemic out as long as possible and to make it as costly as possible both in terms of lives lost and dollars spent, and to the Florida based grocery chain Publix, some of whose franchises actively forbid its employees from wearing face masks because it didn’t want to appear as political (some employees have since died from Covid and their families are currently suing the company).
At the risk of oversimplifying the debate surrounding the recent COVID-19 relief package; Democrats wanted federal financial assistance for state and municipal governments whose budgets have been devastated by the horrendous federal response to the pandemic, an extension of federal unemployment benefits, and strongly opposed limiting legal liability for employers (such as Publix) for cases related to COVID-19. Republicans wanted to give a single one-time payment to all Americans (which varied from $2,000 to $300 depending on the Republican you were talking to), liability protection for employers for cases related to COVID-19, opposed extending federal unemployment benefits, and most strongly opposed any financial assistance to state and local municipalities (again, starve the beast). In the end (after some dramatic White House shenanigans more worthy of reality TV than a governing body) we ended up with a deal that offers NO financial assistance for state and local municipalities to maintain any relief efforts at the local and state level.
While I am glad that Democrats were able to win protections for workers and the unemployed, it is painfully obvious that this relief deal is a Republican dream come true. This doesn’t just starve the beast, this is pumping the stomach of the already starved beast after it has been fed a tapeworm.
What is also telling about this deal is how the Republican Party in practice (though certainly not in rhetoric) actually acknowledges that trickle-down economics is a fairy tale and that the best way to stimulate any economy is to provide cash assistance to those at the bottom of the economic ladder. Rich people hoard money because they have nothing else to spend it on, middle-class people can splurge a little, and poor people spend money because they have no choice (bills need to be paid and mouths need to be fed). It is the spending of the money that stimulates the economy and what this one time $600 payment will do is briefly inject a little adrenaline into the sagging economy as the poor pay off a bill or two and maybe buy some groceries. We need to be honest here; $600 is far less than half a month’s rent for most Americans and a $600 check does absolutely nothing to mitigate the long-term financial damage done to millions of working-class American households by this pandemic and by the failure of this administration to handle it -- but it will generate some spending, and that spending will keep the economy chugging along for a month or so until working-class folks start filing their taxes and get their Earned Income Tax Credit refunds in January and February (which is nothing but another adrenaline shot in the arm of the economy).
While I am optimistic that the Biden administration will cobble together some form of relief for state and federal governments. It must be noted that this package just made the job of the incoming administration that much more difficult. This isn’t a thriving economy, it’s literally an intentionally starved beast on life support, and by advocating for direct cash payments to Americans the Republicans are actively acknowledging that their rhetoric of bootstraps and trickle downs is only so much hot air while simultaneously achieving their long-stated goal of destroying our government by starving it of resources.
Benjamin Shallop is a resident of Salem and a member of the Salem Housing Authority Board.
