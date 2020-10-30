Column: Staying safe to stay open

Bickering, accusations, anger, frustrations. Did the city do enough, did the city let the ball drop? Residents mad at City Hall, businesses mad at City Hall. Did the crystal ball fail us in 2020?
It is amazing how much we have forgotten about what we have endured over the past seven months. On March 13, the country shut down as a result of COVID-19. NO ONE had any idea what was be in store.
Non-essential businesses furloughed their employees, thinking this wouldn’t last long. Grocery store employees caught COVID-19 and died. Fear ruled and we didn’t know if our actions would kill our family or ourselves.
In April, the president said we’ll be open by Easter. First responders ran out of beds, convention centers were converted into hospitals, and trailers of refrigeration trucks were filled with corpses.
We were delivered mixed messages: Don’t wear a mask. Wear a mask.
In May, word was we would be open by Memorial Day,
In June, we thought that certainly we would be open by the Fourth of July.
The Boston Marathon was rescheduled to September, no fireworks for the Fourth of July, the Big E and Topsfield Fair cancelled. The tourism industry was decimated throughout the country. Florida and California shut down Disney and Universal. When will we be safe? Over the summer we were told we’ll have a vaccine, by Election Day.
Business owners and leaders have attended countless Zoom meetings to learn about the virus and its impact on us physically, economically, psychologically. Right after the shutdown, the city created the Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force (quickly recognized as the EDRR) and Destination Salem, Creative Collective, the Salem Chamber of Commerce, Salem Main Streets, the Salem Partnership all had a seat at the table. First, to answer the questions, how do we make sure Salem businesses survive? How do our businesses apply for Payroll Protection grants?? What was the right program for them? Then it was trying to purchase hard-to-get items, like hand sanitizer, wipes, plexiglass, signage, barriers, ticketing systems, UVC lighting, purification systems, and PPE so that we could open. How do we keep residents, employees and visitors safe, if we open, can we open?
Dr. David Roberts, president and CEO of North Shore Medical Center, was on Zoom Meetings to tell us what the hospital knew about the virus, how many people were in the ICU, and what the COVID numbers were. Our friends got sick, some friends and colleagues died from coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, our good friend Karen Nascembeni, general manager of the North Shore Music Theatre, was diagnosed with COVID-19, and suffered greatly, and was hospitalized for months. Her husband, her father-in-law and one of her best friends died. Her family kept us all in the loop, and we all kept Karen in our prayers, the terror of losing our friend was too much, after all she had suffered, and as she lay in her induced coma, how would she cope with the loss of her family when she awoke, as she had no idea that they were gone. Put yourself into her shoes. We were grateful for all the hospital staff and responders went through to save her life, and the lives of others who perished or were permanently affected because of this terrible virus. The virus, and its ruthlessness, was very real to us.
When we finally could reopen, no one functioned at capacity. A few businesses stepped up to the plate to help their community and shared what they had done to reopen. Some businesses were afraid to reopen, and those who did so didn’t see the crowds returning as most people were worried about traveling. We’ve worked harder than we ever have just to stay open, keep our employees safe, comply with local and state regulations, and keep those in the community safe. Some of the first visitors were reluctant to follow the rules, threatening to sue, and some were rude to front-line staff while others thanked us and were grateful to have the chance to get out of their homes. Many other tourism communities haven’t been as lucky as our region has been. There was no playbook. No one knew what to expect as the summer was slow and we all hoped just the locals would come to Salem in October.
Businesses continue to operate at a reduced capacity, and while October is busy, it does not make up for lost revenue from being closed for months, spending money to be able to reopen and not even being at capacity. Residents were in fear of visitors from states whose COVID-19 numbers were off the charts, who fought not to comply and who abused front-line workers -- they were unhappy that the city wasn’t shut down. In addition, some locals were resistant to complying with the mandatory mask policy put into place and signs were ripped down.
Now, the social media posts are full of armchair quarterbacks. Very few have had to be in charge of a city or state. Balancing economic health with the health of our citizens has led to a loss of civility and kindness. Difficult times call for difficult decisions. What price do we put on a life? It is easy for us to second guess those in authority, but I’m sure we would all feel different if our loved one died.
Mayor Driscoll and the Salem City Councilors are doing the best they can given the impossible position they’ve been put into. The lack of knowledge about this virus, how long we’d be under siege by it and how we are going to feed our families, pay our rent, live our lives are all at odds with what we know to be a dangerous virus. Stop the accusations, do your part, wear your masks, run your businesses, get creative and extend the tourist season. No one is trying to kill your business, but at the same time, no one wants you or your loved ones to die.
I thank all who have tried to make Salem and Massachusetts safer. I thank the first responders, the front-line employees, the business owners who tried to help each other out, the compassionate residents who understood the difficulty we were all going through, the kind visitors who complied, the mayor, and the governor. I wouldn’t want their job for all the money in the world. Stay safe, stay alive, and try to be civil to one another.
Tina Jordan is executive director of the Salem Witch Museum and president of Destination Salem.
