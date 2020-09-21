Summer is a season that many of us try to hold on to for as long as we can, the afternoons at the beach, sunny landscapes of green trees, lush lawns and flowers, the time spent on the ocean, at the lake, in backyards, hiking. Children stay up later, they linger in backyards, catching lightning bugs, sitting on the patio as the last of the barbecue’s coals soften to ash.
Labor Day occurring on the first Monday of September also signals the end of summer. This year the first Monday didn’t arrive until the 7th, which enabled us to stretch summer a bit longer, if only for a few precious days.
Somewhere near the end of August I usually note the first time I might pull on a pair of long pants if I was sitting outside after sunset. As kids, we tried to figure out teachers, classroom assignments, who wasn’t returning.
Yet truly the first day of school seemed to end summer for us all. The back-to-school haircuts, the blond streaks obtained from days spent in the sun and saltwater having its way, are unceremoniously snipped off. The new backpacks are crowded with sharpened pencils, pens, notebooks and fresh crayons.
There is meteorological summer that sets the beginning of the fall season on the first of September, so Aug. 31 gets some credence as being the final day, and I’ve often measured it that way. Gone are the beachy weekends, the cooler air seeps into early mornings, and the water is never quite warm enough to allow for bathing suits, those endless summer evenings give way to homework and morning alarm clocks.
And while the official end of summer doesn’t really occur this year until the 22nd of September, I suddenly find the sidewalks littered with the first fall leaves, a maple is dotted with flecks of brilliant red and so when they appeared, was that the last day? Or was it when the first boats left their moorings out in the harbors, the marinas’ yards slowly filling with stored crafts.
Or is it now the evening walk with the dog that a few weeks ago had the sky lit with soft rose colored clouds, interspersed with streaks of the sunset … yet, now the streetlights guide us home instead.
Regina Robbins Flynn teaches writing at Salem State University. She makes her home in Salem.
