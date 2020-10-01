“I either do it, or I get fired,” my wife explained. And she meant it. Amid the pandemic’s pressure, we cannot afford to ignore the tone of messages sent to our teachers. That said, punitive seems a common air.
Administrators have the mighty job of supporting our teachers in a way that translates to our students. When directives insist on compliance without considering teacher voice, administrators choose quick results over compassionate, effective leadership.
Teachers are doing something that has never been done before. Ground control to educators: “This is a moonwalk. While the gravity of your role remains the same, all classes have been relocated to the moon.”
They’ve deemed the air quality in school buildings to be good enough. “Just keep the windows open,” they say. They’ve told teachers to stand back and wear their masks, but make our kids feel safe. “Build community,” they say. They’ve required educators to learn new ways to teach with little to no professional development. “Use these platforms to provide hours of direct online instruction,” they say. They’ve expected teachers to remain flexible despite demands on their lives, “Change your schedule for the fifth time in five days,” they say. They’ve called for engaging lessons with antiquated, limited or personally acquired equipment. “The laptops are on back order,” they say.
Our resilient teachers forge ahead despite the foreign landscape. While many insist, “This is unbelievable!” make no doubt about it, this is not fiction. Inconceivable just a year ago, now I watch this play out with a veteran second-grade teacher, my wife.
We carry this perspective as parents. Our seventh grader is also learning on the moon. She logs on to her remote sessions daily. The workload has increased in week two, but the inequitable expectations are glaring. The directive to elementary educators: Provide instruction to fill the school day. On the other hand, at the middle school level, our daughter completes her classes by noon most days, including her assignments. We developed a list of supplemental activities as choices to fill her time until the end of a typical school day. And we have not complained to the school district regarding this matter. Why? Because teachers are doing something that has never been done before.
We believe that her teachers are doing their best to acclimate themselves and their students to the atmosphere’s unfamiliar pressure. Week two of the school year is not the time to complain about instruction quality or duration during a pandemic. Teachers care about their students. They are working harder than ever to support our kids. They are sacrificing family time to learn new technology and develop engaging online lessons. In the hybrid model, they are essentially responsible for two classrooms and twice the work, providing remote and in-person instruction. They are prompting kids to revise lifelong habits and routines to keep each other safe. They are supporting the social-emotional well-being of our children. All the while, they are moving them forward on their academic trajectory. In other words, they are focused on the whole child, and rightfully so.
That said, when do we focus on the whole teacher? Who will insist that this is required before we consider what we ask of them? Thank goodness for the union’s armor, because the top repeatedly misses the mark and leaves teachers with whiplash. I can only speak to what I have witnessed in my wife’s district. However, as a former educator and administrator, I believe this resonates widely.
I have a front-row seat to the life of an overwhelmed and dedicated teacher. To watch what happens behind the scenes is both inspirational and disheartening. Somehow, she compartmentalizes her stress when transitioning to and from live teaching or recording lessons. Still, this ability to shift is not ever-flowing. At this rate, it will run dry — an insight that calls for advocacy. It has never been more critical for administrators to preserve this resource. At the same time, it has never been more challenging.
Decision-makers shoulder a hefty charge: teachers’ and students’ well-being. Yet, it seems the more distal their role from the classroom, the more likely they are to deliver short-sighted demands. This approach translates to rushed or poorly communicated directives, gambling with potential long-term consequences when they should be shoring up the foundation.
Student learning outcomes connect to school climate. The pandemic demands focus on school climate and social-emotional learning; these run parallel. As educators, we teach our students to collaborate and consider perspective. We want them to develop agency and believe that they can make a difference. As educators, we collaborate and consider perspective. We express agency and believe we can make a difference. This harmony is at risk without a whole teacher/whole student perspective.
When viewed as a continuum, the call to action seems loud and clear: supporting teachers is supporting students. The less time you currently spend teaching students, the harder you must work to keep this central in all of your decisions. Still, for every answer, there is a question. We can’t anticipate all of the what-ifs. Even so, we can have compassion for administrators, teachers, parents, each other, and above all, students. Goodness and tension flow downstream. If we can focus on pouring empathy before mandates, we’ll be off to a strong start.
My wife bears the weight of a wholehearted educator. She carries her students’ experience as her top priority, often to the detriment of her well-being. And she believes it is worth it. This morning, she stopped by my home office after her morning Zoom. Her eyes welled, and her lips quivered as she searched for words. Then, she told me, “You know what? Teaching feels torturous right now, but those are some good kids.” That’s all she said, but it spoke volumes. Time with students restores the hearts of educators, no matter the setting.
Dawn McGrath of Salem is an educator, author and founder of Well Together Now. Find her blog at https://welltogethernow.com/blog.
