This article may save your life or the life of an older or homebound friend, neighbor or relative.
It usually starts with a call to the Salem Police Department from someone who is concerned about an older family member, friend or neighbor who they have not heard from in several days.
These types of calls are termed “check the well-being” calls; citizen’s requests for the police to go to a person’s home and check on that person’s well-being. In 2019, the Salem Police Department responded to 1,249 such calls for assistance. Many of these calls involved requests to check on our city’s senior residents.
When these types of calls are received, police officers will go to the home, knock on the door and announce themselves. If someone answers, the message to call the other person is delivered.
If no one answers the door, the responding officer will investigate using all the typical strategies that we can employ, including looking for the person’s car in the garage, assigned parking place or on the streets near the residence. They will speak to neighbors to see if they have information as to the person’s whereabouts or perhaps know who has a key to the residence. A review of previous calls for service might offer a clue about prior medical calls, work or cellphone numbers or information about friends or family members in the area who might have information. We will check local hospitals too. In exigent circumstances, the police officer may enter the residence – we have protocols in place for such eventualities.
In most instances, these calls are successfully resolved; the person is located and the calling party so informed. In other cases, the result is not what was hoped for.
Last summer, the city’s Salem for All Ages initiative, in collaboration with the Salem Police Department, began offering the “Are You OK?” program to Salem seniors. “Are You OK?” is a free program that places a daily, automated phone call to check on the well-being of registered participants. Contacting a senior or home-bound individual on a daily basis can help reassure
their safety and provide a greater feeling of security and comfort for friends, neighbors and relatives.
If you are a Salem senior who lives alone, or you are the adult child of a Salem senior who lives alone, the “Are You OK?” program may be for you. Its easy to enroll and best of all, it’s free!
Here’s the rules and how the program works:
The participant (subscriber) must be a Salem resident.
The subscriber must complete a “field interview form” with the Social Service Department at the Community Life Center at 401 Bridge St. This form will list the subscriber’s home address and telephone numbers, emergency contact information and medical issues, among other things.
The participant must agree to have a “lockbox” installed, by the Salem Police Department, for access to the home in the event of an emergency or to conduct a well-being check.
The participant agrees to contact the Social Service Department at (978) 744-0924 to inform them when they will not be home for the calls (for example, while you’re away on vacation, visiting relatives/friends or in the hospital, etc.). The Social Service Department will put the calls on hold during the times reported by the subscriber or the emergency point of contact.
And finally, subscriber will not hold the city of Salem nor its employees responsible for any potential system failure, though we certainly expect that to be the exception.
After enrolling for the program, each day about 8 a.m., the system automatically places a computerized call, monitored by the Salem Police Department. The phone number on the caller ID will show 978-745-9595. If the subscriber doesn’t answer after a preset number of call attempts, an alert is transmitted to the Police Department. The emergency contact person on file for the subscriber is notified and if the emergency contact person does not know the whereabouts of the subscriber, then the Salem Police Department will go out to conduct a “well-being check.”
To sign up, or to get more information about the program, please call the Social Service Department at 978-744-0924.
As the Salem chief of police, I serve on the Salem for All Ages Leadership Council. Our department is committed to ensuring that our community is safe for all residents – of all ages and needs. I highly encourage our seniors or homebound persons to take advantage of this potentially life-saving program. It offers a nice sense of security to know that we have the technology to provide daily checks of our residents to ensure they are well and that there is a plan in place in case of an emergency.
Mary E. Butler is police chief for the city of Salem. This column is produced in cooperation with Salem for All Ages task force.
