My father passed away in July. He didn’t die of coronavirus – just straightforward old age. He was 91 and had been fully active and in relatively good health until the end. He felt that he had had a long and fortunate life. He did decline generally and rapidly in his last month until entering hospice care during his last week.
An educator his entire life, he had been a teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools. He was the assistant superintendent of schools in Beverly in the 1960s, and the superintendent in Somerville in the 1980s. He had also been a 10-year bureau director in the Massachusetts Department of Education.
He was an outgoing personality and because he was relatively well-known and liked in metropolitan Boston education circles – and in his lifelong community of Concord – I received many cards and notes after his passing.
Many contained long and thoughtful messages. Many made reference to the fact that my father never stopped teaching, not literally of course but in the sense that he held an educator’s conviction that all people – as children and as adults – have an unlimited potential within them to learn and grow. In nearly every extended conversation he had with anybody, he met them where they were, wanted to know what they were thinking – not just what they were doing – and invariably enlarged the dialogue with some fact, story, or angle new to the other person.
It was telling that – among all the notes I received – three were from staffers at the Concord Public Library. How often does that happen? And each writer did not appear aware that her colleagues had written.
The staffers commented on my father’s frequent (pre-pandemic) visits to the library, his many book and DVD requests, and their surreptitious bumping-him-up on the waitlist for bestsellers. What struck me most though was their intuitive understanding that he was modeling a way of being that he wished for everyone. All three staffers expressed a kind of wonder that he was so invariably kind, upbeat, engaged, and concerned for all. They commented on his many stories that seemed to illuminate aspects of life that are important.
What the librarians perhaps sensed – and what I know – is that the library was a balm and a refuge for my father. He wanted the world to be the excellent place that he knew it could be, and he viewed the library – and all the books in it – as a repository of all we needed to be excellent. All the wisdom – of all the ages – is collected right there in the library, easily available to all. All we need to do is read it. Then we would be knowledgeable and wise enough to make a smart and caring world.
Like other educators, my father felt that way. But he also knew that we weren’t going to read all those books. It made him sad. To know the potential – represented by those many books – that could have existed for humankind, but also to know that most of it would rest there unread and untapped, was a hard thing to know.
The pandemic, racism, the unequally predatory economy, a steadily destabilizing environment, and a democracy challenged by a president who in four years rarely tried to knit us together cry out for citizens to be – as never before – attentive, informed, empathetic, big, and wise. With crises all around us – including the upcoming presidential election – and more difficulties waiting on the other side of the pandemic, this is a moment when our democracy needs citizens to be intellectually developed, emotionally mature, and full of concern for all of our brethren.
Yet, it must be said, many of us are not those things. A great number of the populace do not read. Half of adults, it is reported, read one book or less a year. Many of us don’t even regularly read a serious newspaper (online or not). Most of us rely overly on an internet newsfeed or a favorite talk show, thus getting a daily dose of a narrow narrative that we mistake for the story that explains the country.
As I watched the entirety of both the Democratic and Republican conventions, with their differing perspectives and their differing tones, it was reinforced to me anew how critical is the responsibility of citizens to develop both mind and soul, and become people who would seek a nation of fairness, decency, fraternity, generosity of spirit, and justice and prosperity for all citizens. Those are the character traits and goals around which an entire nation of diverse people could unite.
Will we be able to do that? Well, we’re going to get an answer in November. Because speakers at both conventions asked us to decide what kind of people we are, and what kind of nation we want.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
||||