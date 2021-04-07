Column: The economy traps us

While I fully support the $1.9 trillion stimulus package approved by President Biden and Congress, its goals and its very existence provide object lessons in the contradictions and conundrums that American and global societies find ourselves in.
First, the legislation is absolutely necessary. The pandemic sharply reduced economic activity across the United States and the world. Production in nearly all sectors contracted, workers were laid off or furloughed, and consumption shrank. Many businesses closed outright.
Consequently, revenue to the government declined significantly. Corporations, workers and investors paid less in taxes to both federal and state governments; and states collected less in sales and gasoline taxes as consumption and driving slowed.
At the same time, expenditures increased for governments at every level. Throughout this pandemic, governments have been spending extraordinary – and unanticipated – amounts on unemployment, direct assistance, rent subsidies, medical supplies, health insurance, emergency personnel and a myriad of other necessities. Additionally, the Federal Reserve has purchased billions of dollars of bonds every month in a constant effort to backstop corporations, banks, municipalities and states. And the federal government has had to borrow large sums.
What all of this illustrates is how circular an operation our entire economy is. The operation and solvency of both the government and the private sector depend upon a steady and unbroken set of relationships. The circle is this: citizens have jobs, get paid, spend their wages on products and entertainment and services, the businesses and corporations make products, and continue to profit and hire more workers.
Simultaneously, the workers and businesses are paying taxes to support the government, which then can continue to operate schools, pay policemen and firemen, sustain a military, fund the courts, build roads and provide a whole raft of other important services.
Every part of these circular arrangements is dependent upon every other part. Reduce, alter or interrupt the circle at any point, and the entire system becomes unbalanced, flawed and – ultimately – unsustainable.
The pandemic interrupted the circle. Only heroic and unusual efforts by both the private and public sectors have prevented even greater economic damages than we have already seen.
By longstanding conventional metrics, the economy today is considered “crippled.” Measured by those standards – employment, production, consumption, profits, GDP growth – the stimulus package will provide a welcome boost to the various parts of the economic “circle.” That’s a happy fact, because millions of citizens are struggling mightily to survive financially.
But looked at from another perspective, the resumption of “normal” economic activities and behavior is something to feel apprehensive about. For as we produce, consume, grow, prosper and sprawl – domestically and across the planet – we prolong and expand the very practices and arrangements that are devouring the resources and lands of the biosphere. And we add steadily to the carbon dioxide accumulating in the atmosphere.
We are really caught in a huge and difficult problem. As currently designed, our economy and our government require that we consume and develop relentlessly. Yet the ecosphere – for it to maintain the balances that permit life and nature on earth – requires that we cease consumerism, growth, expansion, ocean degradation, resource depletion and habitat destruction. And we need to cease immediately.
Scientists and economists in the Biden administration understand all of this. That’s why they are proposing measures toward gaining a “greener” economy.
But extraordinary, costly and time-consuming changes are needed. Just beginning to address them – Biden’s bill – will take 10 years and $4 billion. And the repairs, construction and new ventures proposed in the bill would make but a divot in the field of transformation needed. Adding to the conundrum, the permanent burst of economic activity required to manufacture the materials, produce the energy, provide the natural resources and then carry out the construction – all to transform society – would deepen the ecological hole we are in. It is a paradox.
The biggest obstacle to the transformation we need is embedded in the economy itself. We simply don’t know how to replace the circle of work, production, construction, consumption, profits, taxes, and revenue. Even “green” societies full of resilient infrastructure, wind turbines, electric cars, insulated homes, online shopping, remote work, and fantastic automation would need to grow, produce revenue and goods, and consume land and resources. So “greening” alone doesn’t solve the problem.
And nobody has ever come up with a financial model that can pay the bills in a static, no-growth society. At least not in a modern, developed, centralized society.
Nobody is ready to accept a no-growth society anyway – here or abroad. As it is, half the people on the globe currently possess virtually nothing. They want better. And corporations – however green our economies – will not stop viewing them (and us) as consumers with needs and desires to create and fill. By 2025, the world will hold 8 billion people. Imagining the GDP growth, production, construction and consumerism to come just takes your breath away.
So, we are trapped into continually enlarging a contradiction. We must fire up the economy to support daily life and provide a robust engine for transformation. Yet the failing ecosphere cannot cope with more of that. The more we “uncripple” the economy, the more we cripple the planet.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of "Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face."