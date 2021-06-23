Column: The electric car fantasy

With every passing year, there is a wider recognition that human activities are increasingly damaging the natural world and accelerating global warming.
Consequently, there are growing initiatives toward creating more sustainable ways of living on the planet. But – troublingly – the vast majority of them are focused on the design of our machines, processes, objects and energy systems. We seem to think that if all of those are just clever enough, little else will have to change.
One of the items that causes me to make that observation is the current push for the adoption of all-electric vehicles. On the surface, this looks like a good idea. After all, gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles produce enormous quantities of carbon dioxide. This vapor diffuses into the atmosphere and plays a large role in overheating our sun-warmed earth. To retard global warming, we must halt the use of fossil fuels.
But – to focus for a minute on just the U.S. – there’s a lot of space, time and actions between 280 million gas-powered motor vehicles (presently) and 280 million electric vehicles (future). And between an entire national infrastructure built for gasoline and one built for electric power.
Think about it. A transformation to electric cars, trucks and SUVs would require the construction – in substantial ways – of a parallel transportation infrastructure. It would require manufacturing 280 million new electric vehicles; all the batteries they would require; all the microchips, computers, wiring, tires, glass, metal and plastic they would need; and all the charging stations – both at residences and all over the roads and highways of the country – that electric cars need for frequent recharging.
Additionally, because of the substantial new electrical loads, the national electric grid – already marginal – will need to be expanded and enlarged in capacity. New power plants (green or not) and new transmission lines will be needed across the nation.
This transformation would also require the abandonment and disposal of 280 million gas vehicles, their gas station pumps and tanks, related petroleum refining facilities, and significant other oil and gas industrial infrastructure.
Not least – because it must be done immediately if it is to have any meaningful effect – most all of this manufacturing, construction, abandonment and decommissioning will take enormous amounts of conventional fossil-fuel energy. For severe climate change is already baked into our future; we are out of time, and the radical transformation we need cannot wait for new green processes to fuel it.
Therefore, some way would have to be devised to persuade or force all citizens to purchase a new car. Most would not have the money without taking a loan. States can pass laws (some already have) to mandate electric cars, but that doesn’t solve the implementation issues.
And don’t forget: this transformation would have to occur across the globe. So really, we are in a conundrum, with two impossible choices.
We cannot safely continue to have 1.3 billion (currently) fossil-fuel-powered vehicles on the planet, never mind their continued proliferation to 2, 3, or 4 billion as nations prosper. (For whether gas or electric, auto companies will continue to sell as many cars as they possibly can.)
But in a rapidly deteriorating biosphere, neither can we safely mine and employ the raw materials, fuel the construction, and build the billions of vehicles, charging stations, power plants and grid networks that are needed to provide every driver an electric car. And as the quantity of vehicles inevitably climbs past two billion and more, we can’t build the roads, develop the suburbs, and lay waste to the land and ecosystems of the planet to accommodate additional cars, be they electric or not. It would be suicide.
Here’s just one consequence today in a world that as yet makes barely any electric vehicles: look at the environmental devastation already unfolding in the Congo and Zambia where mining digs up the cobalt and copper used in batteries. With all-electric vehicles, this ecocide will need to expand exponentially.
And as China and India embrace electric vehicles, the growth in electric grids and road networks and the concurrent development of the landscape will be staggering. To an American, these losses in virgin biomes and habitats are invisible. But they all contribute to an unfolding emergency – a rapidly heating planet.
And bear in mind, our transportation habits are just one piece of our dysfunctional and unsustainable living.
My point is this. We can’t just recreate “green” versions of our vehicles, boats, planes, tools, toys, power plants, grids, buildings, machines, appliances, robots, games, entertainment and every other thing we surround ourselves with. There just isn’t enough land, soil, air, water, fuel and raw materials to do this safely.
We can’t take our current world, and just duplicate it in a “green” manner, and then think that everything is going to be all right. Yet this fantasy is the current approach being promoted.
In fact, a big part of what is wrong is us and our conceptions of how a life is lived. If 8 billion people are to survive on earth, the “transition” required of us is infinitely more dramatic than an overhaul of our objects and systems and processes.
We’d have to examine every bit of consumption itself. One tiny example: the future won’t demand an electric car in every garage; it’s more likely to demand no cars at all.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
