Column: The last ancient forest

The irony has not been lost that this is the year 2020, and one of the interpretations of “2020” is vision, focus.
We have been blessed this fall with two separate interviews with climate science icons, one on 60 Minutes with James Hansen, director of the NASA Goddard Institute, for 32 years and currently the head of the Earth Science Department at Columbia University. The interview concerned his testimony before the Joint Congressional Committee on Climate in 1986, and how accurate that testimony turned out to be at that time, where we are today, and what we should do going forward. We are today where he predicted we would be.
Then, during the interview when asked how we might mitigate the decay of the planet, he answered, “Protect the Antarctic and Arctic and preserve the carbon dioxide gobblers (flora, trees and forests).”
On Oct. 6, Sir David Attenborough appeared on the PBS News Hour announcing the weekly short series on Netflix titled “Life on Our Planet.” Attenborough has been working in the Natural History Department for the BBC since the mid 1950s. When asked when he became aware of man’s undeniable negative impact on the planet, he said, “With the death of two-thirds of Great Barrier Reef, and the reefs around the globe.” Both men concurred that we still have time, but not much of it..
The Tongass is the last ancient old growth temperate forest on earth. It is in remote southeastern Alaska. It is a public treasure. We (the American people) own its 16.7 million acres. The challenge now is the need for restraint and balance to preserve it.
Some of the youngest trees in the Tongass are 300 years old, and there are groupings of trees well past 1,000 years old! I am not going to plead for this ecosystem to be spared just because it is a sin to destroy it, being the last of its kind on the globe — ecocide. We need to protect it on an economic and planetary health basis.
In the Tongass, time is suspended. It is a buffer from the pre-industrial age. In order to traverse this forest you need to be on foot or on horseback. In the Tongass, you can actually see the stars shine like shimmering diamonds at night. The ascent of the old growth forest provides an irreplaceable wildlife habitat for a myriad of rare species, flora, birds and a sanctuary for the magnificent, majestic Alaskan golden brown bear. Wild pacific salmon, archipelago wolves, Sitka black-tailed deer and the raptor family of eagles, hawks and falcons, are irreplaceable..
This forest is unsurpassed in the sequestration of carbon dioxide in the Western Hemisphere. We would see 30 million to 90 million metric tons of CO2 added to our atmosphere yearly if it is clear cut. The southeastern Alaskan Pacific coastal placement of the forest also helps moderate ocean temperature and regional weather patterns. It should be noted here that there is a trillion tons of volatile frozen methane in the Arctic Ocean. In the first week of September, a press release in the New York Times reported that “spontaneous subterranean blasts” have recently occurred in the Arctic. Another reason to keep the temperature cool in the region.
Let’s take a look at the economic benefit in keeping this last stand of old growth forest intact.
The Tongass provides spawning streams for four types of salmon. The fishing and processing in the salmon industry generates almost a billion dollars to local citizens annually, and the fish feeds people all over the world. Alaskan tourism provides billions of dollars to the region in jobs, state income tax, capital outlays and positive economic impact. These jobs and revenue producers are sustainable, if done properly.
The logging techniques that can be used in other forests cannot be applied here. The Tongass is different. It is pristine, the last of its kind. It is the crown jewel, and once cut it will lose its unique value. The reality here is that this ecosystem has to be brought into focus. Clear cutting is about to be executed for a quick buck, not for a long-term vision. This is the last ancient forest. Let’s keep it for both economic and climatic reasons. If allowed to be molested by man, it will be lost forever.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.
