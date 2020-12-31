Column: The pandemic lets us see society

Sometimes the job of a columnist is to offer answers and opinions, but in the current world what I am most filled with are observations and questions.
For the story that I am most interested in – whether or not we’ll make a successful go of society within the United States and elsewhere – is completely open. Unlike most periods in history, today is a time when the road ahead seems significantly undetermined.
Maybe, for the moment, all things seem possible. We could embrace entirely new ways, new approaches, different values, and better ways to structure society. Or we could remain largely where we are, repairing and reviving the structures and practices of the temporarily hobbled status quo.
For we are today experiencing a – literally – once-in-a-lifetime event. We are living through a shocking global pandemic that has required nearly all of us to acknowledge its reach and power and consequences. Few other recent historical events – maybe just colonialism and world war – have had this impact across the world. Every demographic is suffering differently and unequally, but many of us commonly are dazed, numb, distracted or traumatized.
And another thing is true. There is a widespread sense that this time could be an inflection point. The pandemic has interrupted the routine operation of the domestic and global economies and has revealed – in unmissable ways – their arrangements, practices and values. For those interested in looking, we can see society’s overdependence on material consumption, its exploitation of workers and its preoccupation with and necessary addiction to silly and superficial values. We can see the ever-growing roles of technology, artificial intelligence and the internet.
At the same time, the dysfunctional state of politics, the growing awareness of the second-class black experience, and the extreme polarization of the American people form a backdrop to the pandemic. Can those conditions safely continue? Their existence – and our new awareness of their severity – add to the sense that this time qualifies as a possible inflection point.
In addition, the nation is nearing the end of a presidency whose effect was to provoke, divide, anger and make less rational the citizenry. For four years, every citizen – including Republicans – had to endure a president who did not model responsibility, maturity, honesty, brotherhood for all or other caring values. Paradoxically, his example did more damage to his supporters than his opponents. His exit opens up new space for a less destructive politics.
There is some possibility that the pandemic will prompt enough reflection about the vulnerabilities and injustices of the status quo that we will be moved to change society in fundamental ways. But if that is to be the case, citizens will have to behave in new, unusual and extraordinary ways. This would take a certain selflessness and some critical mass of solidarity across a diverse population.
I am reminded here of the countercultural questioning in the 1960s, which I participated in. Filled with idealism, and hope for “a new way of being,” we imagined society could be transformed, to one with better values, more justice, and sustainability. But the unrelenting need for each of us to make a living is a constant competitor to the time and effort needed to redesign a society, and the ‘60s goals were done in as much by the overwhelming size and complexity of the task (remaking society) as by any loss of ideals.
This will be especially true after a pandemic. We will feel so happy and liberated to be free of the virus – and there will be so much work to be done – that the enormous pent-up constructive energy may well be unrestrainable and uncontrollable if our goal is to direct it in new and unorthodox ways. We could end up rebuilding the status quo by default. Building anything else – including a truly green society – would be slow, difficult, unfamiliar, and require hard choices and extra costs and – the biggest obstacle – contentious debate.
And what of the power brokers? Will they press for change or embrace what was? In all sectors of society, the reforms we need are so comprehensive, so globe-straddling, and so puncturing of both the ideological gods and the practical arrangements we have been living with that it is hard to believe that even an enlightened citizenry acting in solidarity could redirect the world without active leadership from those already in power.
So we are left with an observation and a question. In a nation and a world whose outdated assumptions and unsustainable practices cry out for responsibility and change, will we – after the pandemic – meet that moment with a societal overhaul ambitious enough and timely enough to increase the likelihood that civilization itself will survive?
The 1960s activists were on to something. We knew then that the health of all human systems – political, economic, technological and social – depends on designing them with an applied respect for all people, nature, truth, justice and an honorable value system. Half a century later, with our follies ever-clearer in view, will we alter course?
