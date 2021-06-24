Column: The Pentagon: UFOs are real and very mysterious

On June 25, or shortly thereafter, the Pentagon is going to release its congressionally mandated report on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). We have always called them UFOs or flying saucers. Up until now, anyone who talked about seeing such a thing was mocked and derided as an eccentric or strange person.
But now we know that many people in the military, using highly sophisticated technologies, have been seeing and recording these objects for years. And the government still does not know what they are or where they come from. At least that is what they have been telling us.
In 2017, U.S. Navy videos, taken by aircraft carrier-based fighters, were released. They showed UAPs performing unbelievable maneuvers. Many people thought, at the time that the objects were tests of a secret U.S. project. According to a recent article in the New York Times, however, the Pentagon states in their upcoming report that the UAPs are not ours.
The Pentagon does not rule out the source of the objects as being from Russia or China. We know that both of these countries are experiencing similar incidents and have active UAP study programs. Furthermore, U.S. experts have gone on the record as saying there is no way that either of these countries could produce craft with the observed capabilities. These vehicles are not just one or two generations beyond our knowhow, but probably hundreds of years ahead of us.
Also, according to the New York Times article, the Pentagon will also say that it does not know if the UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin. They do not have any evidence that this is the case. On the other hand, they cannot rule out the possibility.
There are some remarkably interesting characteristics of the UAPs that have been recorded by the Navy and others. Commander David Fravor, now a retired Navy fighter wing commander living in New Hampshire, had a close encounter in 2004. He and his wing mate observed what he called a tic-tac shaped object. It was about the size of his F/A 18 fighter, which is 56 feet in length. He has said on the record that he is not aware of any earth-based technology that could duplicate the flight performance he observed.
Another Navy video shows a rotating “gimbal”-like craft. A third shows a sphere that disappears at high speed into the ocean without being destroyed. Finally, a fourth object that was observed by a Navy destroyer was shaped like a pyramid. In fact, there were several of them hovering above the ship that was operating off of the U.S. coast. This form of UAP was, perhaps, the strangest of all.
What every one of these objects has in common is that they show no visible, aerodynamic surfaces, cockpits or means of propulsion. There is no sound associated with them. They are capable of going from low speed to thousands of miles per hour instantaneously. And at high speed, they can make a right angle turn that creates astronomical g-forces that would kill any human occupant.
In many cases, there are swarms of the UAPs in the areas where they operate. They range in number from 10 to 40 or 50 surrounding the naval vessels in the vicinity. And they appear to be under intelligent control.
For many years, ordinary people have also been reporting sightings of UAPs, including right here on the North Shore. Most have been explainable as airplanes, balloons, the planet Venus, the space station and other natural phenomena. But some were likely UAPs.
Now, given the confirmation that there really are unexplainable objects in the sky, you can help clear up the mystery. If you spot something unusual, closely observe its details and try to record it with your I phone camera. And then report it to one of the sites on the web.
I have always enjoyed looking up at the sky to watch meteor showers, comets, eclipses and other natural phenomena. Once, however, I saw something I could not explain. And it happened right here in Gloucester.
My wife and I were standing on our back porch on an August night in 2016, about 10 p.m. looking out over Ipswich Bay. Off in the distance, I saw two bright lights that I thought were landing lights on a passenger plane. I had seen that phenomenon many times in the past, so I was not surprised. But what caught my attention was that the lights were not white, the usual color, but orange. So, we continued to watch them.
The bright lights were heading toward us and eventually passed overhead, just in front of us. They were perfectly formed, bright, orange spheres or orbs, that looked slightly translucent with a brighter center.
What happened next was even more surprising. We saw more of the objects coming in a line in back of the first two, following the same course. I counted a total of 20 objects over the next 20 minutes as they went by, all looking and behaving exactly the same as the first two.
I had never heard of orange orbs being reported as UAPs. So, I did some online research. I found that it was a rather common description. There were hundreds of similar reports from around the world.
There were several videos on YouTube that showed exactly what we saw. A string of bright orange orbs moving along the same course.
The only explanation I could think of was Chinese sky lanterns released together and caught up in the wind. I reviewed videos of such lanterns to see if they looked similar to what we saw. They were, however, quite different. Our UAPs were much larger, perfectly spherical, and much brighter than any candle-powered lantern. So, perhaps they were UAPs after all.
The Pentagon UAP report, coming in the next few weeks, is a turning point. The government is admitting that UAPs are real and worthy of scientific study. NASA has recently announced that it has asked its scientists to study the phenomena. In addition, it is almost certain that the Congress will ensure that other urgent investigations are conducted by the military and intelligence communities. Hopefully, these studies will be made public at some point.
We are fortunate that the government is now recognizing the reality of UAPs. It is vital to National Security that we know who created them and what are their intentions. Our future may depend on it.
Anthony J. Marolda is a resident of Annisquam and has degrees in physics.
