Column: The time is now for change

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA and a couple of other weather global groups stated that 2020 smashed global warming records.
Over a 10-year span, from 2009 to 2019, each succeeding year has set new records. Only 2016 matches 2020. Here are some, but not all, of the planetary weather disasters of the last few weeks of 2020 and the first few weeks of 2021:
During the first week of March there was a surprise break off in the Antarctic from the Brunt Ice Shelf, measuring 492 feet thick and 490 square miles, larger than New York City.
There was a recognition in a NASA paper release, also the first week of March, of a decline in the system underpinning the Gulf Stream with the Atlantic Ocean reaching temperatures that have not been seen in 2,900 years (the Atlantic Blob).
Sixty-one people perished and 4.1 million acres were destroyed by wildfires in California alone with blinding wind gusts of 58 to 140 miles per hour.
A never-before recorded Arctic blast took a reported 111 lives across the state of Texas the second week of February of this year. When U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz returned from Cancun he stated that he would believe there is global warming if Texas froze over. In the third week of March northern Texas froze over again.
The same weather patterns created 26 tornados with horrific damage across Mississippi, Alabama (six lives lost), northern Florida, Georgia (four lost lives) and South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service Bureau.
With the Southwest already in the midst of an “exceptional drought” and in contrast to the unusual cold in the eastern United States, during the first weekend of April, a breaking air mass has settled in, bringing triple-digit heat and creating tinder box conditions.
An unusual, persistent blizzard blanketed Spain. After four reported fatalities, Spain’s military had to be called out because of the swiftness of the disaster.
In the Himalayas, in India’s Uttarakhand Province, the Nanda Devi Glacier breached, releasing a torrent of water and debris, taking 100 lives and knocking out two hydroelectric power plants.
In Kyoto, Japan, record temperatures brought cherry blossom trees to their earliest peak bloom in 1,200 years.
A typhoon in East Indonesia and Timor caused widespread destruction and massive rainfall, and created mudslides; 140 deaths and dozens of missing persons were reported during the second week of April.
Two typhoons and two cyclones in the Pacific (Philippines and Fiji) caused record precipitation with a great number of fatalities and impacted tens of millions of people.
China’s National Meteorological Center reported on March 16 that a massive sandstorm covering about 180,000 square miles, the size of California, an acceleration of weather change that is unexplained.
On March 22, in Australia’s New South Wales, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology reported life-threatening heavy rains and extensive flooding with rains of 39 inches in a 24-hour span. More torrential rains are expected, this coming a year after wildfires decimated the continent.
The Derecho first appeared in the United States in July of 2012. It is a weather phenomenon that forms fast, kind of like a combination of a tornado and a hurricane on steroids. In 2012, it moved 600 miles in 10 hours over 10 states, killing 24 with tens of millions of dollars in damage. Eight years later, July, 2020, it showed up again in the breadbasket of America. No reported fatalities, but 8.5 billion dollars in financial losses.
In December of 2020, it was proposed that the Monarch butterfly be added to the endangered species list when scientists estimated the population in the eastern United States has dropped at least by 80% in the last few years and even steeper in the western United States
It should be recognized here that the coronavirus is part of the natural world. What is to say that in a few more years, there will not be another one, or a bacterial anomaly?. Maybe with the devastation of the Spanish Flu (1918), with even more deadly impact and staying power. We would not be talking about hundreds of thousands of deaths, but hundreds of millions of deaths.
If we do not stop our unrelenting assault on Mother Nature, our children and grandchildren are going to encounter overwhelming and insurmountable health, ice, coral, weather, famines and fresh water disasters.
The science is there for man to evolve. There is still time. Be true to the truth.
The time is now.
By Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.
