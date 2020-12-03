Column: The web will bring us down

In his last days as president, Donald Trump is inadvertently performing a public service. In his speaking and with his behavior, he has fully taken on the worst attributes of the internet. And those attributes are the most powerful characteristics of the online world. They are the ones that matter.
President Trump today is making the dynamics of the internet visible for all to see. He is an internet troll who is now trolling the actual, offline world. He is a physical, three-dimensional, walking, talking display of how the web works, what its approach to reality is, and why it is essentially unstoppable and unreformable.
Trump has merged with the internet. Either it has transcended its screens to inhabit him, or he has projected himself into it; it matters not how we define the morphing. What is important to understand is that there is no longer any separation in Trump’s brain between the real world and the world on the web.
Does this sound outlandish to some of you? Maybe. That’s why I said that Trump is performing a public service. He is making it possible for millions of Americans to see and understand something they aren’t sufficiently aware of.
Most people use the internet for constructive purposes. We search websites for useful information, read newspapers online, look at photos and music videos, play games, work remotely, pay bills and communicate on a variety of platforms. Indisputably, the internet supplies a world of good.
At the same time, most Americans are aware of the darker aspects of the web. It facilitates hackers, scammers, criminal enterprises, brainwashing, conspiracy-mongering, disinformation, and other evils. It also fosters addictions and creates in our society greater technological dependency and vulnerability.
But most citizens shruggingly accept the good and the bad. Most of us assume that the positive aspects of the web must outweigh the negative effects. Measured quantitatively anyway, that feels like the case. And it’s almost unthinkable to imagine otherwise.
But qualitatively, the antisocial and corrosive elements are winning the day. Most “constructive” web users aren’t focused on the poisonous material; they aren’t online to either produce or consume destructive material. Thus, they cannot adequately gauge or appreciate what is developing today in the relationship between the online and offline worlds.
Back to Trump. Since Nov. 3, we have seen clearly his constant lying, denials, delusions, self-centeredness and finally his con to raise money by disputing the election for as long as he can. We see him speaking nonsense, sowing chaos, encouraging conflict and acting with spite and vengefulness. We see clearly that he holds no principles, ethics, maturity, or respect for the common good. He is insatiably resentful and offended by norms. He is a destabilizing force.
That picture of Trump undermining all order and responsibility – startling though this conclusion may seem – is the look and reality of the predominant consequence of the internet and social media. Despite all the good on the web, its number one effect on society is to disarm, dismantle and dissolve the tools and capacities that citizens and democracies use to navigate and prosper.
The internet is able to do this because many citizens are vulnerable to – literally – brainwashing. Angry, anxious, ill-informed, and struggling in one way or another, they get taken in by constant and nearly exclusive exposure – as in a cult – to ideologies and viewpoints that satisfy their needs for scapegoats or simple narratives that explain their world. The internet and social media platforms provide incredible avenues for the actors who would hijack human minds.
The speed, power, seduction, and affirmation of the internet have simply outmatched human nature. Realistically, there is a limit to what we can expect of people who are faced with a myriad of aggressive influences and complexities. Pushed and pulled and conditioned, people can be misled.
Steadily, the internet is destroying the value of words themselves, and the role of words in supporting rational thought and discussion. To function, a democracy must employ the building blocks of words, logic, debate, compromise, and consensus. And those tools must be employed honestly and in good faith. But as the internet erodes both reason and fraternity, and the populace splinters, increasingly we cannot talk with one another.
A democracy depends upon the possibility of citizens weaving relationships with one another. But the internet outright owns those citizens who can be possessed by it, and steals the gift of perspective from them. And we are reckless to imagine that we couldn’t have invented a tool that will bring us down.
Donald Trump will soon be gone. But the other nihilistic trolling forces on the web will carry on, steadily incapacitating the minds of millions of people. There is no longer a “real” world and a sort of safely distinct online world. They have become one. And as long as the internet exists, it will continue to overpower the efforts to preserve societies and civilization itself.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.
