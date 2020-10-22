Column: Thoughts for the 2016 Trump voter

With election day almost upon us, the most interesting people to me are the citizens who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but who today are having second thoughts about repeating that selection.
In 2016, 63 million people voted for Trump. One cannot generalize about that many people. That group contains rich, poor, middle-income, men, women, executives, laborers, young, old, religious, non-religious and many other sorts of people from every state in the country.
Among those voters, people held a wide variety of reasons for supporting Trump. To list only a few, some people anticipated Trump lowering taxes, some wanted less government regulation, some wanted less immigration, some admired Trump’s business background, some disliked Hillary, and some were angry and felt that Trump gave voice to their anger.
I am voting for Joe Biden. But as a 68-year-old journalist who has long followed the story of America’s development – especially its evolution during the past 40 years – I have sympathy and comprehension for one subset of Trump voters in particular. And that subset is the large group of ordinary citizens who believed that he would help them.
The people who I am referring to include coal miners, small businessmen and farmers, factory workers, “downsized” and contract workers, warehouse workers, daily and hourly laborers, “gig” workers, and any other ordinary, modest-income citizens who have been victimized and made economically and psychologically insecure by all the changes in our world since 1980.
These changes predate President Trump and include large, global forces such as automation, computerization, globalization, the mobility of capital, the demise of unions and labor power, the dynamics of the internet, money in politics, population increase and the many consequences of a destabilizing environment.
Accompanying all these changes was a slow, steady, nearly invisible dismantling of regulations and accountability in nearly every sector of society. Banks, corporations, developers, service industries, retail outlets, utilities, media companies, technology and internet companies, universities and many other entities and institutions experienced various transformations. In general – deregulated and often consolidated – they operated with less responsibility, ethics and oversight than prior to 1980.
Two examples especially (among many) of corporate irresponsibility highlight this deterioration of societal ethics. The Wall Street meltdown of 2008, precipitated by America’s biggest companies, and the Wells Fargo crimes of 2016, when that bank fraudulently created millions of unrequested customer accounts in order to extract fees, typify the greed behind so much of today’s predatory capitalism.
As ordinary Americans fell behind their expectations, and increasingly came to distrust corporations, government, and nearly everybody, their anger and resentment grew. When Donald Trump in 2016 told them that he would “tell it like it is” and “drain the swamp,” they voted for him.
But Trump cannot and will not fix the swamp. He doesn’t know how, he doesn’t want to, and above all, he is a creature of that swamp. The only reason that he – with six business bankruptcies and thousands of stiffed creditors and contractors – is still standing is because he has repeatedly gamed tax codes, business law, conflict-of-interest regulations and the political swamp itself in order to avoid a dire accounting.
So, ordinary American worker, Donald Trump will not help you. He probably couldn’t even really tell you the full story of America during the past 40 years. Not with the detail, nuance, honesty, empathy and comprehension that he would have to possess in order to do something about all the changes in capitalism, technology, politics, ethics, regulation and law that have occurred during that time. He counts on you not knowing that full story either.
Sure, he says “bring back the manufacturing jobs,” yells about China and puts a new label on NAFTA. But he’s incapable of a sustained, substantive, sophisticated assessment – and the policies that would come out of that – to address the fundamental forces at work in the world today.
The world is a tiny, interwoven place now, and the United States and other nations no longer are able to chart independent courses. Our economy, technology, culture and ethos are no longer unilateral American constructs. We are increasingly vulnerable to developments that either afflict or benefit the entire globe.
Shockingly unlearned, Trump pretends otherwise. His answer to everything is to gut more regulations, hollow out government, shun international cooperation, and generally pretend that there is no such thing as the broad public interest. Meanwhile, to keep you – his 2016 voters – anxious and misfocused, he fearmongers about immigration, gun rights, socialism, crime, and violent black protests.
In 2016, you voted for Trump because you saw or felt the longstanding corruption, elitism, unaccountability, irresponsibility, unfairness, or other unwelcome changes in the nation. You were right to be offended.
But today a hard-nosed realism is needed: Trump is not a responsible president. He’s in this for himself first. He really cannot imagine helping everybody. He will continue to con you and insult the rest of us. See him clearly.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of "Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face."
