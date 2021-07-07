Column: Two guys see society

For nearly 40 years, a good friend and I have argued politics.
We are both in our late 60s, once played decent-level hockey, and both appreciate the crafts of carpentry and fine woodworking. I practiced architecture for 25 years before launching fulltime into journalism, and he – Bob – has spent his entire career building custom cabinetry. Together, we enjoy discussing the differing properties of various wood species, the best ways to fabricate joints and how to design aesthetic and buildable architectural details.
We are an architect and a contractor who admire each other’s skills and who get along well in a relationship where that is sometimes not the case. Additionally, I am liberal and Bob is conservative; for decades we have argued about taxes, immigration, race, politicians, elections and the media.
Significantly, we agree that we are both somewhat angry at and alienated from society. Not always at the same things.
But one area where we both feel disempowered – an area where corporations and power brokers are unilaterally doing what they want – is in the conception and design of ordinary appliances and motor vehicles.
Take new cars and SUVs, for example. Increasingly, their details, features, materials, sizes and general evolution represent not what drivers and consumers need or want, but instead embody choices made solely by the many companies involved in vehicle manufacture.
These choices are driven by two agendas. The first is to create profits as large as possible; the second is to expand the computer technology included in the vehicle.
The profit motive has always characterized automobile design, but today it has become extreme. The average new car or SUV includes – as standard equipment – leather upholstery, aluminum wheel rims, all-wheel drive, an infinite number of powered operations and a formidable range of titillating features and materials that increase the price of the vehicle. Today, the average new car or SUV costs roughly $38,000.
And of course, the biggest price booster that the auto industry has foisted on us is the SUV itself. Whether “small” or large, today’s SUVs are a waste of money, resources and materials for all but a minority of drivers and families. Yet, shaped by advertising, conditioning and our neighbors, we have today nearly abandoned the conventional sedan.
Then there is all the gratuitous technology being unilaterally installed in today’s vehicles. Typically adding $5,000 to $8,000 to the price of everyday cars and SUVs, computerized and web-connected features have become standard (not optional) in most vehicles. This is occurring because the auto industry and the tech companies are collaborating to create vehicles that cost more, that increase consumer dependence on “connectivity,” and that continually collect information (data) on drivers and passengers. (In the eyes of the tech platforms, you aren’t the customer, you’re the product being sold to their advertisers.)
We are helpless to halt this proliferation of technology. And a main goal of all of it is to integrate it with consumers’ connected home devices, smartphones, laptops, and desktops – and their programs, apps, platforms, and internet providers in order to create a seamless, never interrupted, online experience and dependency and data feed.
Think about it. To drive somewhere, do you really need or want to be tracked, feed data into Silicon Valley, and constantly receive software “updates” and dictates? Maybe you do, if you’re already so conditioned. But did you request that deal?
The form that our vehicles are taking is emblematic of much – objects, corporations, institutions – in society. Too many are fundamentally dishonest, and not really about serving us first. They infantilize us, disempower us, and contribute to our delusions that we are competently making a society.
Bob and I find these larded and gilded SUVs ridiculous and alienating. They are bold, irresponsible, unfit, in-your-face examples of how disconnected the globalized economy and the power brokers are from the lives and futures of ordinary people. Like so much in society, SUV manufacturers and their collaborating tech subcontractors are selling us entertainment and distraction. Recklessly, they are promoting a deadly materialism and consumerism in the face of a slew of present and coming crises.
The biggest forces in society – whether they are corporations or social media or other – don’t care whether you are liberal or conservative. What they care about – in the name of preserving power and profit – is maintaining control over what ordinary people imagine is a rational or fitting way of life. And what a good or rational society looks like.
To do this, power brokers must continually disguise their own interests, disguise the infinite insanities around us, feed our complacencies, discourage us from contemplating the likely future, and – above all – keep us divided.
Bob and I see this. We see the excesses in products, corporate behavior, and in the online world. Perhaps because we are both old, and perhaps because we have both spent a lot of time designing and building actual objects, we recognize the disempowerment and delusions that today’s forces are fostering.
Bob and I continue to argue about politics. But we share an understanding of society that forms a solidarity stronger than our disagreements. If I were to admit to holding a hope, it would be that all ordinary citizens could see clearly the present arrangements of society.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him atbtwatson20@gmail.com.
