Tom Nichols spoke at Hamilton Hall on Feb. 27 as part of the 74th year of the series of speakers on world affairs. Mr. Nichols’ credentials are too extensive to list here. If you Google him you will agree to his qualifications. He noted that he has a local connection in that he used to visit Dot & Ray’s on North Street because his uncle and aunt ran it, likely in the late ‘60s, early ‘70s.
Dr. Nichols’ lecture was titled: “Our Own Worst Enemy: How We Are Destroying Our Own Democracy and What We Can Do to Stop It.” He went through a laundry list of who we want to blame for our current political turmoil and came to the same conclusion as the 1960s comic strip character “Pogo” — that conclusion being that “we have met the enemy and he is us.”
His point was that “we the people” do not appreciate our democracy, that we take it for granted. We think that a 60% turnout is a good showing. The likes of Sweden (82.6% in 2014), South Korea (77.9% in 2017), Israel (76.1% in 2015) and New Zealand (75.7% in 2017) would be ashamed of those numbers. In addition, we celebrated a 36% showing among voters 18 to 29. Yippee!! We worship the memory of those who “died to make us free” yet do little or nothing to preserve that precious thing for which they died.
We take our democracy so much for granted that the teaching of civics, problems of democracy, and the like has dwindled if not disappeared from our schools. STEM is all the rage just now, but I wonder if these things are more important to the society than emerging adults having an understanding of how our system of government, for all its flaws, works.
I wonder if having a student excited about math is more important to the republic than having a student understand what it is to live in a republic and become excited about participating. It appears that STEM will be capable of creating a generation capable of designing nuclear weapons but completely clueless as to whether that’s a good idea.
Nichols points out that we are an overly fearful people due to the barrage of bad news constantly flowing through the internet. An example of this that he gave was a person reacting to a news outlet story about a sexual molestation accusation saying something to the effect of “What is our society coming to?”, apparently not noting the event took place in Turkmenistan.
We are uninformed about the sides of an issue because we watch/read almost exclusively those who appear to agree with us. We are “MSNBC folks” or “Fox and Friends” folks.
Worse, Nichols says, we are coming to hate each other (something very desirable to the Russians and Chinese). He gave the personal example by relating an interview he had with a woman in Florida who said that she had voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but would not in 2020 because “he’s hurting the wrong people!” Note that she didn’t say that he was “hurting people,” but that he was hurting “the wrong people.” In other words, a president is supposed to hurt some people. Who? Them – whoever your “them” is.
He also notes that the goal of the Putins of the world is to have us mistrust the democracy, thus destroying what could not be destroyed from outside by inserting the worm of mistrust into the mind of the nation. They want Americans to think that their democracy has failed them, that it is actually not an effective form of government. Perhaps we need to ponder the Churchillian statement that democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others.
When John Adams was leaving Independence Hall at the end of the Constitutional Convention, he was asked what form of government the convention was giving the nation. He responded: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Can we?
Brendan Walsh is a resident of Salem.
