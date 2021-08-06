During COVID-19, The Salem Pantry has worked tirelessly toward meeting the urgent need for food in our community. It’s been a collaborative effort, with the small Salem pantry staff supported by a dedicated board of directors, volunteers ready to serve, community partners willing to share resources and a responsive donor base desiring to support its neighbors.
Since the start of the pandemic, the pantry has distributed more than 1.25 million pounds of food through a mobile distribution program. More than 3,000 unique households and 10,000 individuals have received groceries through Salem Pantry during this time, many on an ongoing basis.
In 2020, The Salem Pantry received support from Greater Boston Food Bank and the state of Massachusetts to build a new food storage and distribution warehouse. In addition to providing for Salem Pantry’s own programs, the warehouse created new regional partnership opportunities with hunger relief agencies across the Greater North Shore, such as Beverly Bootstraps and Anchor Food Pantry. With the effects of the pandemic still lingering, Salem Pantry now has important infrastructure and systems in place to be well-positioned to respond to future emergencies.
While demand for our services remains steady, we are also shifting to address the chronic need in our community, which existed before COVID and has only grown throughout the pandemic. The Salem Pantry leadership, over the past year, engaged in a strategic planning process. This has included many pieces: data gathering, volunteer feedback, interviews with stakeholders, pantry guest surveys and partner organization feedback.
We adapted our mission statement: The Salem Pantry works collaboratively to empower our diverse local and regional communities by ensuring the essential right to convenient and reliable access to healthy food.
We crafted a new set of guiding principles:
1. We believe that our services should be available to all who need them and will work to make sure that those in need, as well as the broader community, see us as an abundant and reliable source of healthy food.
2. We believe that everyone has a fundamental right to nutritious food and that healthy diets promote physical, mental and social well-being.
3. We believe that the food and services we offer should reflect our community’s cultural, ethnic and socio-economic diversity, including its diverse health and culinary needs; and we commit that this diversity will also be reflected in our staff, volunteers and board.
4. We believe that for our community and region to be more food secure we need to actively work with local farmers, food producers, and food distributors.
5. We believe that partnerships are essential to fulfilling our mission and that we become stronger by innovating and collaborating with other organizations to better address local and regional food security needs.
6. We believe we need to be data driven and continually evolve our understanding of hunger and food insecurity in order to provide effective programming and services for our community, build community awareness and support, engage in advocacy and strengthen partnerships.
7. We believe that in order for us to be a sustainable organization and entrusted with community resources we must be committed to transparency and fiscal responsibility.
8. We believe that food is central to culture and community and that growing, preparing, and sharing food together strengthens community bonds.
9. We believe that the root causes of inequity must be addressed in order to eliminate hunger in our society and that addressing and removing fundamental inequities and injustices will reduce food insecurity and other related suffering.
We created a set of high level goals:
Design, implement and sustain inclusive services that are available to all local and regional neighbors;
Focus on health and wellness and prioritize equitable access to food that is nutritious, sensitive to diet and culturally aligned;
Build and strengthen strategic partnerships to meet both the urgent and chronic need for food; and
Increase community awareness and advocate for political and financial support for food security in Salem and the Greater North Shore.
Now, the meaningful implementation work lies ahead of us.
To do this, we will be prioritizing the voice of our pantry guests, working harder to listen and adapt programs within our means to best meet the expressed need. The pantry will continue to engage our volunteer community, who provide the backbone for our food distribution work and whom we envision playing key roles in new initiatives.
The Salem Pantry’s partnership with the city of Salem, through Mayor Kim Driscoll and the Salem Health Department, has and will continue to be instrumental for our work to be successful. Additionally, as participants of both the Food Policy Council and Salem for All Ages, we have been able to collaborate with other leaders in the community and maintain an intersectional perspective to address food insecurity.
Our core program and distribution partners allow for Salem Pantry to make a deeper reach into the community. Organizations such as the North Shore Community Development Corporation and Salem State University provide needed space and resources to assist our distributions. We work closely with Salem Public Schools and Salem Academy to best understand the needs for children and school families and with the Salem Housing Authority to connect with their residents that are in need of food assistance. We collaborate with Root to distribute meals alongside our grocery offerings.
We have built new connections with local farm partners, including Mack Park Farm, Newhall Fields Community Farm, Beverly Farms Gardens and Boston Area Gleaners, which allow for us to provide a steady variety of fresh produce.
We want to focus not simply on overall pounds of food distributed or total clients served, rather on what kind of food we are offering and whether or not all people in need of food support feel that they can access our services.
On the horizon, we are working closely on “food is medicine” pilot programs in collaboration with the North Shore Community Health Center, North Shore Physicians Group, and Salem Hospital.
Our aim is to forge a stronger tie between health and food. In the coming weeks, we be detailing more information on a new, permanent storefront pantry project in the Point neighborhood.
Lastly, we are thrilled to join this year’s Ride for Food, in partnership with Three Squares New England, as the first North Shore organization to participate. The Salem Pantry team will be riding to support food security in Salem and the Greater North Shore.
Throughout all of this, we will hold our new mission and guiding principles up to make sure that whatever we do aligns with this overarching vision. We ask that you join us in this work.
Robyn Burns is executive director of the Salem Pantry. This column was produced in partnership with the Salem for All Ages Task Force.
