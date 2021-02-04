Column: Working toward a true commonwealth

Massachusetts is one of four commonwealths in the Union. An Old English term, “commonwealth” denoted a community of individuals bound together for the common good. While the second half of the word comes from the old definition of wealth which indicated well-being, rather than financial riches, the portmanteau read at face value is quite clear. The commonwealth as we know and live it is functionally equivalent to a state. In modern parlance the term simply gussies up our tax bills and driver’s licenses. But recently, I’ve been reflecting on the cognitive dissonance that creeps in when modern society meets Adams’ moniker.
The yearly Boston Magazine ranking of area public schools, published earlier this fall, brought these contradictions to mind. In a state that prides itself on educational quality, the school rankings read as a listicle of districts sorted wealthiest to least resourced. The rankings are derived from an algorithm that is fed standard outcomes markers such as test scores, teacher/student ratio, AP courses, and four-year college matriculation that inherently favor wealthier students whose home environment provides wraparound support systems for success. While the state pays a portion of each district’s per-pupil cost of education, many districts, particularly those with wealthier residents, taxable industry, and higher property values, can augment this budget to more robustly fund their local schools. Lexington High School, where median household income is more than $186,000 and the median property value is nearly $890,000, just missed the bronze medal to take No. 4 on the list. Seven miles away in a district whose financial statistics are about cut in half, Medford High School ranks 74th. Another 12 miles from Medford, Boston International High School is listed 144th.
In an enlightened, egalitarian society, education is required currency. The so-called “American dream” embodies schooling in the mantra of work hard to get ahead. Massachusetts Bay was the first colony to mandate all children be taught to read and write. So then how common is our wealth when a thrown stone can land in a markedly different educational environment?
The answer, though glossed over by nice, neat history curricula, is not all that complicated. Inequity, resource hoarding and segregation were intentionally baked into our commonwealth, too. In 1641, Massachusetts Bay became the first colony to legalize slavery, and through the 19th century Massachusetts’ economy was directly and indirectly centered around the slave industry. Far from a Southern problem, as we’re taught in Massachusetts schools, 1970s school integration efforts in Boston were met with violent opposition. From founding through the 20th century, segregation was reinforced by discriminatory practices in hiring, renting and lending. The New Deal and GI Bill, beloved by American history curricula and frequently pedestaled as a middle class-maker, excluded Black Americans and veterans. With each successive generation, red lines were drawn and communities siloed.
As detailed in last month’s Globe article by David Scharfenburg on school segregation, and a recent report published by Policy for Progress, Bay State schools have been racially and socioeconomically segregated by centuries-long systemic bias. This is a manufactured problem, not a natural accident. Segregation, subjugation and stockpiling of resources is inherited and perpetuated, aided by (willful) ignorance.
It’s true that Massachusetts ranks in the top 10 states for per-pupil spending, and a progressive funding model does contribute more state funds to districts who incur higher education costs and/or cannot adequately fund their schools through local taxes. But educational inequity persists, and the problem is twofold. Decades of intentional segregation and a funding system fueled by local wealth ensure affluent districts have well-funded schools that attract affluent residents who grow the pot, and less-wealthy districts struggle to fund their schools. What’s more, our human obsession with lists and rankings and sorting and competition create and perpetuate the narrative that some (wealthy) districts are good, and other (historically marginalized) districts are bad. This methodology, in addition to detrimentally harming students who most need our help, prohibits us from looking beyond the list. The takeaway from the ‘top ten’ should not be who won the game, but that the game is rigged and, while there still exists a game, myopia precludes solutions.
We find ourselves at a moment unlike anything anyone has ever experienced. While so much is uncertain, the after will not resemble the before. In this juncture we have an opportunity to re-vision and rebuild the civic structures that have been torn down by virus and virulence. As our social institutions take tangible shape once more, here now is the opportunity to construct an education system that works for all.
Molly Murphy is a North Shore native and communications manager for the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project.
