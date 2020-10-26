As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the nation and the flu season draws closer, health professionals are very concerned that dueling epidemics will further burden our clinics and hospitals. So this year, nurses throughout the country are asking everyone who is able to roll up their sleeves.
While we do not yet have a vaccine for COVID-19, we do have one for influenza, the “flu.”
Because the flu mutates from season to season, no one is immune; each year, you must be re-immunized with a vaccine that is tailored to the most prevalent strains of influenza.
Since it is made from a “dead” virus, you cannot get the flu from the flu shot. This means that nearly all who receive it will not get the flu and for those few that do, their case will be milder and shorter.
Side effects are usually mild such as soreness in your arm or muscle aches that usually last a day. These are actually signs that your body has responded to the vaccine and is beginning to develop immunities.
Although unimmunized healthy people with no underlying conditions may only have mild disease, they are contagious before any symptoms are evident, unknowingly transmitting it to others. This is why all health care workers get a yearly flu vaccine and why it is important for all in school.
Co-infection may be particularly deadly for the most vulnerable, the very young and old, pregnant women and those with comorbid conditions such as asthma, heart disease and diabetes.
Think of having flu and COVID-19 like fighting a war on two fronts, as in World War II when we were fighting both Germany and Japan. Flu and COVID-19 are double danger.
Be part of the solution. Please choose to help your community, loved ones, and healthcare professionals and go sleeves up for your flu shot.
Don’t procrastinate, vaccinate!
Abbey Roundy, Ben Shoults and Annmarie Teixeira are senior public health nursing students at Salem State University.
