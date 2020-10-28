The upcoming presidential election is shaping up to be the most consequential election of our time. The country is currently living in a state of crisis in which Americans are uncertain and frightened about the future. Citizens are witnessing the incompetent management of a public health emergency by the federal government, rampant social injustice, and the West Coast burning before their very eyes. To put it bluntly, the stakes of this election could not be higher. It is clear that voters between the ages of 18 and 23 must vote in this election.
Young people are well aware of the severity of this election. Voting is one of the main tools at their disposal to make their voices heard and elect leaders representing their values. The impact of the youth vote cannot be overstated. As a substantial voting bloc, young people possess the power to bring about tangible change in this country.
Salem State University has consistently demonstrated a dedication to voting. As senior program assistant for the Center for Civic Engagement, I have repeatedly witnessed student efforts to register to vote and increase voter turnout rates. Salem State witnessed an 86% increase in its voting rate between the 2014 and 2018 midterm elections. Approximately 46.8% of students voted on campus in 2018, a rate 20% higher than the national average. I am very proud to attend a university with an unwavering commitment to civic participation.
According to Pew Research Center, Generation Z voters will make up 1 in 10 eligible voters in the 2020 election. These voters between the ages of 18 and 23 are far more racially and ethnically diverse than older generations. There is strength in numbers and if youth voters show up to the polls – or mail in their ballots – they could determine the outcome of this election. As political scientist Larry Sabato explained it, “Every election is determined by the people who show up.”
It is one thing to share political videos and articles on social media, but it is another to voice your vote in an election. The same fervent political energy that has overtaken social media platforms including TikTok and Twitter needs to be brought to the polls. Our vote is our voice and we must make ourselves heard. With so much at stake during a turbulent time in American history, this is not the election to sit out. We must register to vote, make a plan to vote, and cast our ballots. We simply have no other option.
William Scanlan is a senior political science major at Salem State University and a senior program assistant with Salem State’s Center for Civic Engagement.
