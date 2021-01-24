Looking for young Nathaniel: A port of possibility

Fourth in a weekly series of articles about young Nathaniel Hawthorne, written by Rae Padilla Francoeur in conjunction with The House of the Seven Gables. Find the first two stories in the series at salemnews.com.
People in Salem were used to the unusual and unexpected. They never knew what was going to show up in port. An elephant. A stuffed penguin. Some shrunken human heads. A pet monkey. It’s not clear how Nathaniel acquired his own monkey or how they interacted. But he must have felt affection for his pet because he buried it in his backyard and wrote an epitaph. He also liked cats and named one of his pet cats Beelzebub. And when his children were young, he wrote with great humor, affection and interest of their pet rabbit named Hindlegs. Hawthorne’s sense of humor throughout his life was brilliant, though not widely shared.
My favorite of all that I have come across while searching for Nathaniel, the boy, are the delightful editions of The Spectator, “edited by N. Hathorne.” These small newsletters, distributed to his family, are beautifully done and look like real newspapers. When taking a closer look, it’s clear that Nathaniel hand-lettered them with much skill and patience. He also wrote the content. The edition dated Monday, Sept. 15, 1820, when he was 16 years old, leads with a think piece titled “On Hope” and begins: “Hope is a feeling which is inherent in the human breast, from which it can never be totally banished. It was wisely bestowed upon us by the Author of all Good.” Only a boy with a hopeful heart and a strong sense of self could have composed and shared such a bold offering.
Nathaniel was very much loved by his huge family. Of that love, he had no doubt. It came to him in many adoring ways, from conversations, careful oversight and in the many letters that traveled his way. And it’s highly possible that this surfeit of adoration fed the confidence he needed to later choose writing as his vocation.
Many historians wrote that the boy’s mother was reclusive, always dressed in black and perpetually grieved. Not all agree. She did travel, garden, and possess the loyalty and respect of her children. As for Nathaniel’s notorious shyness, some write that shyness progressed with time. Others suggest he cultivated the behavior as a growingly cynical adult.
As a boy, Nathaniel was quite confident and assertive when the mood struck. He once yelled, when pawed over by an old lady because of his remarkable beauty: “Take her away! She is ugly and fat, and has a loud voice.” He is also said to have commanded, several times, “Stand back, my Lord, and let the coffin pass!” This command, from Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” obviously resonated with the young boy. And once, scraped up during a schoolyard fight, he told his sister, Ebe, “I can’t help it. John Knights is a boy of very quarrelsome disposition.”
Nathaniel Hawthorne grew up in Salem. The house in which he was born and spent his first formative years is located at the House of the Seven Gables National Historic District property on 115 Derby St. Next week: “Savaging” in the wilds of Maine.