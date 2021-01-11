Looking for young Nathaniel: Early losses

Second in a weekly series of articles about young Nathaniel Hawthorne, written by Rae Padilla Francoeur in conjunction with The House of the Seven Gables.
Today there are seven historic structures at the site of Hawthorne’s birth home. The complex of structures is among the most iconic of National Historic Landmark properties and a proud Salem landmark. At the time of the boy’s birth — the Fourth of July, 1804 — Salem was a wealthy city inhabited by a heady mix of sea captains and traders, entrepreneurs, skilled artists and craftspeople, readers and thinkers.
Salem had a museum, an athenaeum, two newspapers, streets lined with elegant mansions and all manner of international treasures from spices to porcelain to textiles. But there were almshouses, too. And families missing their breadwinners, lost or dead at sea. It wouldn’t be long before the wharves would splinter and rot from neglect. Trade was already beginning to move south to the big cities of Boston and New York.
From this most complex stew little Nathaniel emerges. His home might have been plain for its time, but if you stand at its front door and let your imagination take a Hawthornian turn, you might begin to suspect what would come.
“The house itself,” says Melissa M. Pennell, professor emerita of English at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, “looks like a very conventional house for its day. It’s not a huge house. It’s not a house that reflects great wealth. And yet there are things that open up the possibility for something different, something that people never really imagined before. For me, that is part of the way we think of Hawthorne’s imagination — a conventional façade yet inside, the possibility for something new, strange and unusual for his time.”
While touring the historic site, Pennell remembers seeing a poster that depicted Old Bet, an elephant that sailed to Salem from India aboard America in 1797. It was the first elephant to set foot on this new nation’s soil. Nathaniel’s father, a ship’s officer on the voyage, cryptically wrote in the ship’s log: “Elephant on Board.” In this city that had boldly shirked boundaries for the sake of commerce, a young writer’s imagination ignited.
Shortly before Nathaniel turned 4 years old, his father died of yellow fever while on a voyage. He left the family few resources. His widow and her three children would have to abandon their cozy home and move in with her large Manning family at 10 ½ Herbert St. — just a block away.
While Nathaniel may not have known or remembered his father, he felt his absence. He studied his father’s ship log, rewrote his father’s poetry he found among those log pages, corrected misspellings, traced over his father’s words and even decorated the pages. Contemporary young writers do the same thing with writers they admire. They want to absorb technique, voice and cadences — to more deeply know.
Nathaniel was called a beautiful boy — lots of dark hair, luminous gray/blue eyes, broad shoulders, a slight tilt to his large head. He was likable, daring and coy, beguiled by nature. Quietly he plotted independence from his big and benevolently controlling family. At 16, he wrote his mother: “In five years, I shall belong to myself.”
He was also melancholy, withdrawn, sickly at times, not a stellar student though immersed in books, measured, and brilliantly expressive once his hand grasped a pen. He grew into one of America’s greatest writers, retaining all the while a firm connection to that spirited boy that could both charm and worry.
In fact, says UMass Lowell Professor Emerita Melissa Pennell, “His boyhood stayed with him.” His daughter, Una, wrote, “He was capable of being the gayest person I ever saw. He was like a boy. Never was such a playmate as he in all the world.” A writer best possess as broad a range of emotions as do his or her characters, lest the story lay flat. Hawthorne may have been fated to know the darker elements of our psyche but he knew joy and lightness, too.
Nathaniel Hawthorne grew up in Salem. The house in which he was born and spent his first formative years is located at the House of the Seven Gables National Historic District property on 115 Derby St. Next week: The big, busy Manning family.
