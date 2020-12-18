Mass GOP's fringe strategy and the road ahead

The Massachusetts Republican Party appears to have reduced its relevance with a fringe strategy closely tied to President Trump that didn’t work and is not likely to work in the future. The party might find better voter alignment and support closer to the middle of the road.
For now, elections are over. The Supreme Court and courts across the country repeatedly rejected unfounded accusations of voter fraud in the presidential vote. The Electoral College affirmed the election results Dec. 14. It confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden won by the same margin President Trump won by in 2016. At that time, Trump, called the vote “a landslide,” yet he still refuses to acknowledge that he lost.
The president is angry. Even Republicans are targets of the president’s rage. Prominent elected Republicans long loyal to the president, including Republican governors Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona have taken fire for fighting “against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat.”
Unfortunately, the Massachusetts GOP followed the national party’s lead and has worked to undermine election results. While Republicans nationally had some strong down-ballot results, the results in Massachusetts were quite different with a further weakened House and Senate.
Even as national Republican officials, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the government’s head of election security, said they found no evidence of widescale election fraud, a group of candidates in Massachusetts sought court action to decertify results and possibly lead to a new election. The Republican congressional candidate who ran against Rep. Seth Moulton – and lost by a 2-to-1 margin – rounded up four other Republican losers in state legislative and Congressional races to argue that voting machines were compromised, there were early and mail-in voting irregularities and overall election fraud.
In July, the state Republican chairman said that one of the candidates could win nearly 55 percent of the vote. That candidate did manage to get 36 percent of the vote and perhaps by today’s standards that’s close enough to suggest fraud. Former Governor and now Utah Senator Mitt Romney offered what might be a useful reminder: “…trying to get electors not to do what the people voted to do is madness.”
Gov. Charlie Baker has strong ratings. But he could certainly use more help in the state Senate and House. The state would likely be better off with a little more balance on Beacon Hill. But instead of strengthening Baker’s position, the state GOP pleads with members on behalf of “President Trump (who) needs our help to fight this fraud” in an appeal it made to support the dubious “Official Election Defense Fund.”
Donald Trump may be so delusional, so out of touch with the real world, that he believes he won. He has a lot of believers who see Trump as a victim fighting oppressors. They identify with his whining and applaud him for it. His questionable post-election fund raising initiative seems to be working with well over $200 million raised so far.
Trump may be throwing one distraction after another so people won’t spend too much time worrying about getting infected by Coved-19. Surprisingly, he seems incapable of focusing on impressive vaccine approvals – and taking some of the credit.
The national Republican Party appears unlikely to do a postmortem on the 2020 election as it did after the election of President Barack Obama. Trump seems committed to continuing to fire up his base and block any attempt to move toward more traditional Republican values.
But that should not stop the Massachusetts GOP from conducting one, and to do so in the context of the history of Massachusetts, its leadership, its values, and its incredible accomplishments. It might be time to think about a strategy a little closer to the middle.
Gov. Baker follows a long line of Republican governors from Leverett Saltonstall and Christian Herter to John Volpe, Bill Weld, Paul Cellucci and Mitt Romney who brought diversity and talent to their administrations. All understood political realities of being a Republican in Massachusetts and worked across the aisle to achieve meaningful compromises.
Perhaps state GOP leaders might reflect on President Dwight Eisenhower’s words: “People talk about the middle of the road as though it were unacceptable.... The middle of the road is all of the usable surface. The extremes, right and left, are in the gutters.”
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident and retired executive who writes occasionally on local, regional, and national issues.
