We were wee ones when our dad took us to the train station for the first time one Sunday morning. No one was there on the platform and the morning light made everything timeless and vivid. Along the edge of the platform was a yellow line — painted there for our protection. My oldest brother, placing himself one foot behind the yellow line, announced, “I'm going to stand right here when the train comes.” My other brother hesitated for a moment, then stepped even closer to the line and said to us, “I'm standing right here when the train comes.” I stepped even closer and allowed the tips of my shoes to touch that yellow line there to warn us of something coming, but not saying what.
We could hear it coming before we could see it. We could see its headlight and feel its immense power before we began to take its full measure. We had no idea. All resolve to stand our ground melted away. Utter fear and due reverence for what was approaching forced us to step away and yield every bit of space for this incoming behemoth to enter the station in its full glory. This was vastness of scale and power well beyond our understanding, yet there it was, towering and pressing in upon us. Henceforth, and to this day, I am avidly attuned to the irresistible, humbling nature of vastness in whatever form it takes.
We can experience vastness in a variety of ways. It is always fun and humbling to do so in person or by using our imaginations. Try getting your head around this: astronauts travel at 25,200 miles per hour on their way to the moon; that's seven miles per second. At that speed, you could fly to Los Angeles from Boston in 6.17 minutes. Perhaps you tried, as I did, to imagine the immense weight of water at the depth of the Titanic in the wake of the recent, painfully tragic submarine implosion. Also, standing at the edge of the Grand Canyon presents a vastness far beyond our capacity to grasp fully, let alone attempt capture and share using an iPhone.
So why this love affair with that dimension of reality that both powerfully attracts and powerfully belittles our hearts and minds? My take on that is this: we move through this world as defined containers exploring all that life has to offer, taking into our wee containers a little of this and a little of that. But it's not until we encounter something refusing by sheer vastness of scale, power, or grace to be taken in by us that we are forced to take a hard, honest look at ourselves. What we likely see for the first time is how rather small, limited, and petty we appear.
I dare say we are surrounded by all manner of vastness in hopes of making us better, truer versions of ourselves. We have infinitely more to give than we have come to believe — more patience, understanding, love and grace to share with this world than we could ever wastefully spend over the course of one billion lifetimes. Encounters with vastness draw us intimately close to question us forthrightly as to the arbitrary limit we have set on our capacity to give of ourselves.
Do not resist going to the edge of your life for an encounter with the irresistible, humbling nature of vastness. There we encounter benevolent beings of infinite scale applying all their love and hope to increase vastly the capacity of our hearts and minds, such that no limit remains to how far, how deep, and how wide we may extend our compassion and understanding out into the vast expanse of all creation.
The Rev. Bradford Clark is rector of Ascension Memorial Church in Ipswich.