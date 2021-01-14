Social media and 'free speech': Is it time for government regulations?

FILE- This April 3, 2017, photo shows President Donald Trump's tweeter feed on a computer screen in Washington. Some Twitter users say Trump is violating the First Amendment by blocking people from his feed after they posted scornful comments. Lawyers for two Twitter users sent the White House a letter Tuesday, June 6, demanding they be un-blocked from the Republican president’s @realDonaldTrump account. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)