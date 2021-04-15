The Chauvin trial and the future of the GOP - when courage counts

Testimony by police officers against former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd is seen as a courageous step that may start to crack the Blue Wall of Silence that protects bad cops. Sadly, there’s very little sign of such courage within the ranks of Republicans to go against ex-President Donald Trump’s treatment of Republican leaders who didn’t and don’t buy the Big Lie of a stolen election, a lie he continues to push.
Some analysts see the dramatic testimony against Chauvin, including from the Minneapolis chief of police, as a potential turning point in breaking down the code that protects those who cross the line between good cop and bad cop.
The courage to stand against bad, often dangerous, behavior by police officers should be applauded. Good cops are in every community. They work with and for the communities they serve and protect. They work with kids, sports teams, church groups. They are parents, coaches, community leaders. They put their lives on the line, just as they did on Jan. 6 to protect the Capitol and the people inside who were there to complete the process of electing the next president of the United States.
It’s a risky job. There’s a lot of anger toward police in many communities. That anger was obvious this week following the shooting of an unarmed 20-year-old Black man near Minneapolis after a traffic stop and dramatic video showing police overreaction during a traffic stop last December of a Black U.S. Army lieutenant in uniform.
Nevertheless, the Chauvin trial may reveal a movement toward greater accountability, better training and stronger action within police departments. In the meantime, legislation in many jurisdictions indicates that police officers and departments will face stricter policing standards and policies.
Granted, contrasting what’s happening in policing with a political party is a stretch. But domestic terrorism is a major threat with warnings of extremism fueled by the Big Lie. Data from the Center for Strategic and International studies, reported this week in the Washington Post, found that “domestic terrorism incidents have soared to new highs in the United States, driven chiefly by white supremacist, anti-Muslim, and antigovernment extremists on the far right.”
What is apparent is that any break from Trump is certain to draw his wrath. As a result, moderate Republicans have virtually no voice within the party. There is no chief of police powerful enough to speak truth to power.
Max Boot, conservative writer, former advisor to Sen. Marco Rubio, former Republican loyalist turned critic of Donald Trump, wrote earlier this month in the Washington Post that “This is a portrait of a party that can’t be saved … The GOP remains a cult of personality… It has become a bastion of irrationality, conspiracy mongering, racism, nativism and anti-scientific prejudices.”
This was before Trump’s speech April 11 at his Mar-a-Largo Club in Palm Beach. It didn’t take him long to show the meaning of vindictive. He reportedly called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch,” criticized former Vice President Mike Pence for not blocking certification of the election and attacked Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for not coming up with the votes he needed to win that state.
But maybe the day is getting closer when Republican moderates and true conservatives will say “enough is enough.” McConnell got close on January 19 when he said “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people.” Being called a “dumb son of a bitch” might push him further. Lindsey Graham famously said on Jan. 6 “count me out. Enough is enough. I tried to be helpful.” But Graham’s support of Trump since then makes the criticism meaningless.
Sen. Barry Goldwater in August 1974 reportedly told fellow senators that “There are only so many lies you can take, and now there has been one too many. Nixon should get his ass out of the White House — today!” That started the ball rolling leading to Nixon’s resignation.
Minneapolis police Chief Madeira Arredondo told jurors at the trial of Derek Chauvin that Chauvin’s behavior in the death of George Floyd “… is not part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics and our values.” His testimony and that of other officers appear to be having an impact.
Given the strength of the Trump base, it’s probably too much of a stretch to suggest that GOP leaders with conservative ideas and values -- and with sufficient collective credibility to have an impact -- might at some point tell Donald Trump that he’s no longer welcome, that “enough is enough.”
Carl Gustin of Gloucester is a retired corporate and government executive who writers occasionally on local, regional and national issues.
