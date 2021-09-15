To the editor:
During the Beverly School Committee’s Sept. 8 meeting, we, as a community, witnessed a devastating occurrence during which community members directed racist comments towards two members of the Beverly Public School leadership team. We denounce this language, which was especially painful at a meeting intended to discuss the education, safety, and well-being of Beverly’s children. The pain and impact of this incident extend beyond the walls of the meeting room.
To Beverly’s Black leaders and community members and other people of color living, working, and investing in this city, we see you and stand with you. You are valued and respected members of this community and we are grateful for your continuing contributions to this city.
We, as a committee, join the many residents who have already raised their voices in support of these Beverly Public School leaders. We also understand that our words are powerless without action. Thus, we, as a committee, recommit to an active anti-racism agenda, including:
— Calling out language or behavior that compromises personal safety, human rights, or dignity;
— Supporting healthy, fact-based, and respectful dialogue and exchange of opinions and ideas;;
— Practicing intentional antiracism in all our circles and spaces, public and private; and learning;
— Sharing how we and others can effectively stand up to hate, bigotry and racism, including micro-aggressions and unconscious bias;
— Advancing health, economic, and social policies locally that break down racial, gender, and economic inequities;
— Fostering workplace culture and policies city-wide which support people of color;
— Listening carefully and learning from each other’s experiences.
We know we all have work to do. We welcome all residents to join in this effort. There is always room at this table.
If we recognize each other’s unique gifts and our collective humanity, we can strive together toward a better Beverly for each and every one of us.
Caja Johnson, Chair
Paul Goodwin, Vice Chair
Rabbi Alison Adler
Mindy Dippolito
Kitia Fisher
Leah Jones
Paul Lanzikos
Chief John LeLacheur
Alysha Monfette
Gabrielle Montevecchi
Beverly Human Rights Committee