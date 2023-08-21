Hello? Golda?
Terrible connection! Fort Lauderdale to Ipswich, it’s like I’m calling Mars.
How are you, my darling sister? You’ve been through so much!
Heard? Yes, of course I’ve heard. We have internet in Florida, you know. We’re not some primitive backwater! Except politically, of course, but still. So yes, I heard the news. The awful news. How are you holding up, Golda? Losing your Avram. and so young! Only 10 feet long. In his prime. It was shocking to me — me, his favorite auntie. I still think of him as that little pup, wagging his little thresher tail as if he owned the whole Atlantic!
Yes, dear Golda, yes. I was devastated, I’m telling you. Just thinking about it, I’m crying right now, although who would know, because I’m underwater.
Yes, of course I saw the photos. I still follow the North Shore news online. When I moved to Florida, I wasn’t rejecting everything about New England, Golda, you must know this. I’m still interested in the world you’re living in, even with your dreadfully cold ocean temperatures.
No, of course I know they’re not “your” ocean temperatures personally, Golda! I’m just saying if you insist on living off Crane Beach, you’re going to have to put up with your cold water temperatures. and your pollution.
Yes, pollution! I see in the news they’re closing the beaches because of pollution! It’s bad enough that humans can’t swim for days at a time. But I hear from our great white cousins they’re going weeks at a time without a decent meal. I must tell you, Golda, I’ve never regretted moving to Florida, not once.
Yes, the waters here are warmer this year. So, what? You’re against comfortable?
Yes, near 100 here, but I like it! It’s like taking a bath. Or a sauna. Or if I get caught, God forbid, at least I’m already cooked. I try to look on the bright side, Golda!
Oh, I know, dear sister, I know. It’s hard to look on the bright side when you see your precious boy’s carcass on the beach, and a human boy in the photo next to him, and the human boy is still alive. Journalists have no shame! But I must say to you, Golda, your little Avram did look good. Even the human boy’s father said Avram had phenomenal color! The rainbow hue of spilled gasoline, he called it! “Gorgeous,” he said!
Well, I know it doesn’t count for much, darling, since yes, he’s still dead. But whatever.
No, I’m just trying to cheer you up, darling. This is a hard time, I know. But let me tell you, Golda, it’s even harder for me, in a way.
Yes, harder for me! Because I was his beloved auntie, and I can’t count how many times I said to that boy, “Get out of New England. Come south! Come to Florida!” But did he listen? No. “Herring,” he said to me. “You can’t get herring like this in Florida, auntie!” I said, “Avram, listen to me! We have herring here!” “Mackerel!” he said. He was crazy for mackerel. I tried to get him to hear me, Golda, I really tried. “Spanish mackerel,” I told him. “We have Spanish mackerel down here! You’re only getting Atlantic mackerel up there! Come to Fort Lauderdale, my little Avram! We’ll feed you mackerel!” But no. He was so stubborn.
No, I’m not blaming you, Golda. God knows I would never blame my sister for how she raised her children. Especially since all our shark-children swim away from us the moment they’re born.
Oh please, Golda, don’t say such a thing. It’s not your fault. I’m sure he just got too close to the beach at high tide, and when the tide went out, the sandbar trapped him. Kids these days! What do they know? All we can do is give them birth, and watch their little thresher tails wag away into the briny depths, and say a little prayer for them, and hope not to see them in the local news. Such is the life of Alopias vulpinus. We suffer, we suffer, we suffer in silence.
I have to go, darling. The girls and I are playing “Go Fish” at two o’clock.
Doug Brendel lives a safe 9.7 miles from Crane Beach. Check out the landlubber’s latest terrestrial doings at DougBrendel.com.