To the editor:
Discussion in Salem’s mayoral race suffers from either-or-ism. Either we seek affordable housing or we cater to the wealthy. Either we promote overdevelopment or we preserve Salem’s charms. One is either “Old Salem” or “New Salem.”
The changes occurring in Salem are not merely results of local decision-making; they result from socio-economic forces beyond Salem. Boston is an economic hub. People working around Boston will seek housing and opportunity in Salem. The question is not whether Salem should change; it is how Salem will manage inevitable change.
We cannot support housing, build better schools or rebuild infrastructure unless we have means for doing so. This means developing Salem in imaginative ways that meet the growing needs of a diverse and mixed community. This is ongoing. Mayor Kim Driscoll has embraced smart strategies for producing low-income housing. These include using public lands to develop housing, cultivating community land trusts, building housing in former municipal and school buildings, expanding units provided by the housing authority, and other solutions. While some might complain that the Brix Condominiums on Washington Street will produce a more gentrified downtown, it is also the case that 10% of those units will support lower-income residents and provide new property tax revenues. This translates to three-bedroom units priced in the $300,000 range, and $200,000 for city coffers. This is not over-development; it is sensible development.
We need to manage change intelligently for the good of all constituents of our mixed community. Happily, we have a mayor who understand this.
Michael Mascolo
Salem