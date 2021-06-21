To the editor:
Communities participating in decisions about the future of their environment and health is a key principle of environmental justice. Nevertheless, it seems the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) would like to proceed with establishing an unnecessary gas-powered plant in Peabody with as little community engagement as possible.
Earlier this month, the Breathe Clean North Shore (BCNS) community group reached out to MMWEC to say they were driving out to MMWEC headquarters to deliver a petition, and asked to meet. MMWEC officials refused to meet and said they would host a public meeting sometime in the future. When BCNS asked again for a conversation, they were met with silence. Two days later, the group found out from the media that MMWEC is holding a public meeting on June 22 in Peabody, giving them less than two weeks to prepare. MMWEC never communicated any of this to BCNS, and still has not released any information about the meeting’s format or accessibility accommodations.
Meaningful engagement with the Peabody community will require much more than hosting a minimally advertised, last-minute community meeting. As your June 12 article, “Power plant foes hope for ‘meaningful dialogue’ at June 22 forum with MMWEC” notes, Peabody area residents are ready and willing to engage with MMWEC about alternatives to the plant, and their vision for a cleaner future. However, their desire for substantial dialogue and a renewable, resilient future can only be realized if MMWEC is willing to listen.
Theo Rosen
Community Action Works
Arlington
||||