To the editor:
Seven years ago this week, the world lost a brilliant actor, comedic genius and a wonderful person, Robin Williams, to Lewy body dementia; a disease that he had no idea that he was afflicted with.
Shortly after his passing, I had the pleasure to meet with his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, to talk about his symptoms and her mission to raise awareness of this neurological disorder. I also have been diagnosed with it and am living with this neurological disorder every day.
I urge anyone who may experience any symptoms such as cognitive fluctuations, Parkinson’s-like symptoms, and behavioral changes to immediately alert your doctor so that you can be properly diagnosed. The earlier the better.
If you would like additional information about Lewy body dementia and its symptoms, please contact the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org
Also, Advent Health is presenting a virtual viewing of the recently released feature film, “Spark,” which reveals the true story about Robin Williams and his battle with undiagnosed Lewy body dementia. To view the virtual viewing, you can register for a link via ORL.Parkinson@adventhealth.com.
John L. O’Brien
Register of Deeds
Southern Essex District
Salem
