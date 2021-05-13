When a puck smacked the ice at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday night to start the last game of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s regular season, it heralded a little bit of hockey history. Willie O’Ree, wherever he happened to be, was surely smiling.
The Lightning called up Daniel Walcott for his first game in the NHL, and coach Jon Cooper rostered him on the top line with Gemel Smith and Mathieu Joseph, thinking the trio would have chemistry from having played together for the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL.
All three are Black, which is believed to be a first for a forward line in the 103-year-old National Hockey League.
The puck drop came more than 63 years after O’Ree skated onto the Montreal ice as a member of the Boston Bruins playing against the Canadiens — the first Black player to play in an NHL game, on Jan. 18, 1958. It was more than 23 years after O’Ree created the job of diversity ambassador for the National Hockey League, a role in which he has helped bring more than 120,000 kids from diverse backgrounds to the sport.
O’Ree’s work to improve the game is noble, and he more than deserves his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame (he was inducted three years ago) and in the rafters of TD Garden (the Bruins retired his No. 22 on Feb. 18). A member of the Order of Canada, he also deserves similar recognition in this country, something that U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and Tim Scott, R-S.C., are seeking with a bill that would bestow upon him the Congressional Gold Medal. Their bill has 42 Republican and Democratic cosponsors, with four more added Monday, and merits swift action.
As evidenced by three generations of history that passed between O’Ree’s first shift for the Bruins and the all-Black line that skated for the Lightning on Monday night, the work of making both the NHL and ice hockey more inclusive has been an uphill skate.
Fewer than 1 in 20 players in the league is a person of color, according to a report last October by the politics and sports news website FiveThirtyEight. That makes the NHL the least diverse of any of the major professional sports leagues. In its history, the league has only ever seen one Black head coach: Dick Graham, who lead the Blackhawks for 59 games from 1998 to 1999. Its followers are also largely white. More than three-quarters of U.S. hockey fans identified themselves as white in a 2020 survey, according to FiveThirtyEight — a higher percentage even than fans of golf (70%) and NASCAR (64%).
O’Ree endured racist taunts during his career, which amounted to 45 games over two seasons with the Bruins, as well as 23 seasons spent in other leagues. “I heard it every game,” he told The Associated Press a decade ago, recalling the taunts lobbed at him. In other interviews, he’s described black cats being thrown onto the ice and admonishments that he go back into the fields to pick cotton.
There were plenty of cheap shots, too — some delivered by nature of the sport, others certainly inspired by meanness and racism. “I wasn’t going to be run out,” O’Ree told The AP in 2000. “I knew I’d get hit. I wasn’t ready for some of what happened.”
And to think O’Ree did all of this with use of only one eye. He told nearly no one that a puck to the face two years before his NHL debut had robbed him of nearly all the vision in his right eye. The physicals of today without a doubt would’ve detected that injury and kept him off the Bruins roster.
The adversity that O’Ree faced as a player, due to injury and hatred, was certainly on an order far higher than the challenge he has since undertaken to make a sport’s players and fans more representative of the communities that host their games. But, as Stabinow and Scott note in their Senate bill, the impact of that effort is immeasurable. O’Ree’s promotion of the league’s “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign has boosted the “social and emotional wellness of youth” as well as the academic performance of children in elementary grades and beyond.
O’Ree is an inspiration. And while he deserves the recognition of a congressional medal, that award surely won’t be quite as sweet as the marvel of seeing three Black players, wearing the same white-and-blue sweaters, lined together across the face-off circle when the puck dropped Monday night.
