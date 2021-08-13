The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a seemingly unending series of crises in other aspects of American life, the most recent a blood shortage that threatens to cripple hospitals across the country.
Coronavirus-related shutdowns led to a severe shortage last year. As restrictions eased, donations began to pick up again, but they are nowhere close to meeting the needs of hospitals, which are seeing a spike in trauma cases as well as elective surgeries that were put off at the height of the pandemic. The Red Cross reports sending out 12% more blood than it was at this time last year.
Meanwhile, donations have not kept pace. Wildfires have slowed collections in the west, heat waves in the east. Blood drives draw fewer people in the summer as families enjoy vacation. There are few office blood drives because most offices aren't at full capacity.
Blood can't be stockpiled -- it lasts about 40 days. Platelets, which are used in cancer treatments, are good for five. As a result, the Red Cross estimates it needs to gather another 1,000 donations a day to catch up with demand.
It's not uncommon for the nation to experience temporary shortages. The events of the last two years, however, have been anything but common. To put it succinctly, blood is going out faster than it is coming in.
“This is no ordinary decline in supply,” said Teresa Paiva Weed, president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island Teresa Paiva Weed said in the video. “It is unlike any shortage we have seen in years.”
Weed joined her counterparts in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut in a video pleading for the public to step up and donate.
"We are uniting with a simple ask," said Steve Walsh of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association. "Please make an appointment to donate blood today."
You can still donate blood if you have contracted COVID-19 (but do not have an active infection) or have received a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have been vaccinated, the Red Cross requires you to know the manufacturer of your COVID vaccine ,or wait until two weeks after you've been vaccinated to donate. Masks are required at all drives.
Those interested can find and register for a blood drive by visiting redcrossblood.org.
Like Walsh said, it's a simple ask.
