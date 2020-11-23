A unanimous vote by the Governor’s Council last week cleared the way for Justice Kim Budd to ascend to lead the state’s Supreme Judicial Court. She will be its 27th chief justice.
Budd, 54, is a local favorite. She went to Peabody High School, class of 1984, though her family moved to Atlanta for her senior year. But her promotion is noteworthy — indeed historic — for reasons beyond the parochial. Budd will be second woman to lead the court. Margaret Marshall was the first, serving as chief justice from 1999 until her retirement at the end of 2010. Budd will be the first Black woman at the high court’s helm.
The process of Budd’s selection, by a governor who acknowledges that he doesn’t agree with every decision she makes, is also remarkable especially as it contrasts with the political minefield that confronts judges appointed to the federal bench.
State House News Service noted that in 2016, Budd staked out a liberal position on issuing driver’s licenses to immigrants not living legally in the United States, saying she doesn’t see why they can’t apply. Gov. Charlie Baker, who first nominated Budd as an associate justice to the Supreme Judicial Court, for years has opposed legislation that would allow that.
A difference of opinion, however, is not a dealbreaker.
Asked about it recently, according to State House News Service, Baker noted the many people in his life with whom he doesn’t always agree. “My wife and kids don’t agree with me on everything. I don’t agree with my mom. She was a Democrat, I’m a Republican. I don’t think we should make decisions about things like this based on single issues, ever.”
To be sure, Budd is an unenrolled voter -- a political independent. More to the point, she is an eminently qualified jurist.
With a Peabody education and diploma from a high school in Georgia, she went to Georgetown for her bachelor’s degree and Harvard for law. She worked in the U.S. attorney’s office and as a lawyer for Harvard University before Gov. Deval Patrick put her on the Superior Court bench. Since Baker picked her for the Supreme Judicial Court in 2016, she has co-authored 85 decisions.
Baker noted the number of people who’ve said of Budd, “I’ve never met a better person.” He also noted her quality as a someone who actively listens to others. “In the world we live in these days,” he said, “leaders need to be able to inspire confidence in people and a sense that their voice matters.”
A Republican governor’s nomination of a judge to the state’s high court -- and her unanimous confirmation by the elected, all-Democrat Governor’s Council -- is striking not only for the history it sets but for the collegiality and respect woven throughout.
Compare that to the U.S. Senate’s tedious confirmation process for federal judges, and particularly justices to the Supreme Court. The last justice on the nation’s high court to receive a unanimous confirmation was Anthony Kennedy in February 1988, and before him Antonin Scalia in September 1986.
It’s not a straightforward comparison. Confirmation by the Governor’s Council is a far different process than if Supreme Judicial Court justices were vetted by the state Senate. That doubtless would be a more politicized ordeal, with lawmakers straining to extract a nominee’s leanings on any number of issues.
The political landscape is also far different. Though a moderate Republican, Baker looks out his office window at a deep blue landscape, compared to the nation’s impossibly divided capital. It surely bears on the choices he makes for the state’s court.
Whatever the reason for the distinctions, the broad support for Budd on Beacon Hill and beyond gives the state’s high court and its new chief justice a strong foundation of public confidence. By all accounts, it is well deserved. And we are assured that the Supreme Judicial Court, and the state’s entire court system, are guided by capable hands.
