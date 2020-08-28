Marathoner Bill Rogers made Boston a running town with four victories in the city’s iconic race in the late 1970s. But a lot of non-Bostonians who associate the city with running probably do as much for the speed of Anthony Martignetti.
A District Court officer who died last weekend at the age 63, Martignetti’s memorable run happened four years before Rogers ever entered the Boston marathon. It was in 1969 when, at age 12, he was filmed racing across the North End to a family dinner table for a Prince spaghetti commercial.
The ad exported to America and a fixture of television for 13 years was just as memorable for how it began, with the late Mary Fiumara leaning out the window of an apartment on Powers Court to call her fictional son home to dinner: “Anthony! Anthony!” Over the course of a minute, Martignetti rushes through the streets as a voiceover actor describes the roots of the pasta company in the city’s Italian neighborhood. It ends with Fiumara greeting a smiling but out-of-breath Martignetti at the door, just in time for Wednesday night spaghetti.
The commercial was different from most we see today. For one thing, it was cinematic. It spoke to values of community and family (and, to be sure, spaghetti) without being especially maudlin.
And it was an emblem of pride in Massachusetts for reasons not wholly geographic or associated with the company that was started on Prince Street by three Sicilian immigrants in 1912. Truth is, there were, and have been, a lot of Anthonys. Martignetti could’ve just as easily been rushing down Summer Street in Lawrence back in the day, or rounding the corner on Fort Square in Gloucester.
The commercial, still readily available thanks to the deep reservoir of the internet, is now an artifact of something that feels lost to time. In an interview with WBUR for last year’s 50th anniversary of the ad, Martignetti, who was locally famous for the rest of his life, waxed about the actual weekend family gatherings of his youth.
“Now you’re lucky if you see your family once a year. Everybody’s rushing to be someplace,” he said. “Relax, you know? Sit down, enjoy your family. They don’t last forever.”
It was a poignant sentiment that resonates now, especially, more than Martignetti could’ve known at the time he spoke those words.
