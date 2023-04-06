Two decades ago, Massachusetts became the first state to classify all animal cruelty cases as felonies. The hope at the time was to crack down on abuse by creating real consequences for those mistreating pets or other animals.
But an unintended consequence was that pet owners with mental health or substance abuse challenges were also getting caught up in situations beyond their control. Judges were leery of delivering a felony charge that could bring jail time to pet owners already with extenuating issues.
Now animal welfare advocates and state legislators are working together to protect abused and neglected pets while showing empathy for pet owners who may themselves be caught in the throes of a crisis.
Those efforts, and others to update the state’s animal welfare laws, are long overdue and deserve passage.
“There are situations where law enforcement intervention is necessary to protect an animal because they are suffering and cannot remain safely in their home, and yet criminal prosecution is not appropriate,” said Lynsey Legier, the MSCPA’s staff attorney for animal protection.
As the U.S. Humane Society notes, “Hoarding behaviour often victimizes animals. Sufferers of a hoarding disorder may impose severe neglect on animals by housing far more than they are able to adequately take care of. Serious animal neglect (such as hoarding) is often an indicator of people in need of social or mental health services.”
That’s one of the reasons the MSPCA is supporting an omnibus bill that would, among other things, establish a task force to consider bringing back misdemeanor charges for some animal cruelty and neglect cases. It’s a small first step, but nonetheless significant.
So too is legislation that would expand cruelty charges beyond dogs. The MSCPA and Animal Rescue League, through special state police officers, can both issue citations for cruelty to canines, but no other animals.
“We had a cruelty case a number of years ago on Martha’s Vineyard with a cat breeder,” Ally Blanck of the Animal Rescue League of Boston said at a Statehouse hearing before lawmakers earlier this week.
“We were told that there were 30 cats that were living in filth. It turned out that there were 90 cats that we ended up taking in until it rose to that level of felony cruelty. There was nothing we could do because cats are not included under the civil citation authority.”
As any cat lover will tell you, that needs to change, especially since felines are abused at higher rates than dogs or any other domesticated animal.
Finally, lawmakers are also considering a proposal that would make it illegal to knowingly misrepresent a dog as a service dog or service dog in training. Such instances of fakery fell during the COVID-19 pandemic but have made a recent comeback.
And while it seems like pretending your dog is a service dog is an annoying-yet-victimless crime, it has real ramifications.
Ellen Leigh, an Arlington resident who uses a motorized wheelchair and has a service dog named Ricky, has had experiences when other dogs wearing a service vest become physically aggressive with Ricky.
Service dogs undergo up to two years of training, and are taught to be calm.
“Rickly was chosen for his gentle temperament and then carefully trained to be completely non-aggressive,” she said. “He cannot defend himself in situations where a dog is being aggressive.”
Bringing the law up to date with the times should be easily done.