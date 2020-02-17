It’s not quite robots turning into bartenders, but a move announced last week by Encore Boston Harbor casino to eliminate some human bartenders in favor of automatic drink-dispensing machines might send shivers up the spine of any barkeep worth his or her margarita salt.
The problems stemmed from a setup where the casino had eight to 10 servers bringing drink orders to a single bartender, creating a backup of as much as an hour that aggravated thirsty gamblers. Instead of hiring more bartenders to help speed up the orders, the casino will bring in four drink-dispensing machines the servers will tap into when they’re filling orders.
So real people will still be taking drink orders from patrons and delivering the drinks, but the bartender won’t expect a paycheck and tips, health insurance and worker’s comp. This move to automate will affect about 40 Encore bartenders, according to Warren Richards, executive director of food and beverages at the Revere casino. But, he told State House News Service, 30 of those bartenders have already taken other jobs at Encore Boston, with some moving into a higher pay rate “stocking the bars with all of the product which is now automated.” So the humans are now keeping the machines supplied.
Anyone who has spent time in a casino knows the businesses usually offer plenty of food and drink options to keep the gamblers in the house and focused on the games. Slow drink service works against the goal of happy customers, so Encore is taking this step toward automation.
The automation was approved by casino regulators earlier this month, but not before Richards assured them the drink-dispensing machines would not speed up alcohol service to the point of creating more drunk patrons.
He said the drink service will bring the casino in line with previously approved plans in which no guest will be served more than three drinks per hour.
If you’re a gambler, faster drink service might be good, so you’ll order more drinks. But remember: The house aims to win on this gamble, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.