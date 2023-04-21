CHEERS to news that the Wall Street credit rating firm Standard & Poor’s has boosted Massachusetts’ bond rating, citing “strong” reserves and sound fiscal management.
The firm moved the state’s general obligation bond credit rating from AA to AA+ and boosted its long-term rating from AA+ to AAA.
The strong ratings are “proof that a state like Massachusetts can prudently build its reserves, cover long-term liabilities and still invest in priorities like child care, schools, roads and housing while balancing its books,” state Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz said.
To be sure, it’s dry stuff. But it has a real-world impact for taxpayers, since the higher the bond rating, the less expensive it is for the state to borrow money.
JEERS to yet another round of bad news for the MBTA, just a week after new manager Phillip Eng took over the beleaguered agency.
In a letter to Eng Tuesday, federal regulators ordered the agency to step up plans to keep its workers safe after a disquieting series of near-misses over the past several weeks.
“Given recent events, the results of the Federal Transit Administrations’ on-site inspections reports from (the Department of Public Utilities), and the MBTA’s backlog of maintenance work, which necessitates continued track access for work crews, FTA finds that a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of death or personal industry, FTA Chief Safety Officer Joe DeLorenzo wrote in the letter.
The letter outlined a series of steps aimed at improving safety, ranging from conducting no-notice inspections to increasing worker training and capping the number of people on work crews until there is better evidence that safety rules are being followed.
“Those near misses are things that we know are avoidable,” Eng said Wednesday. “We’re looking at policies, procedures, processes on how we do this so we don’t have them happening again.”
CHEERS to Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library for its work to not only preserve decades of issues of The Gloucester Daily Times, but to digitize them, making them available online to anyone with a library card and a sense of curiosity about the past.
Journalism has often been called “the first draft of history,” and back issues of newspapers have long provided a glimpse into daily life 50 years or a century or more ago. One need only compare the fish landing reports of the 1920s to today to understand how much life has changed in America‘s Oldest Seaport.
The library had already digitized the 2009 to 2019 issues of the times. Now, the papers from January 1923 to March 1965 have been added to the online collection.
The span from 1900 to 1922 is expected to be completed by early summer.
“There’s nothing like a local newspaper for giving you a good picture of what was important in a community, what was going on, and who the personalities were,” library Director Jenny Benedict said. “These historical editions of the Gloucester Daily Times provided us with a snapshot of Gloucester, its businesses, and its relationship to the nation, with local, national and world news and more – all of which convey an overall sense of life and community at that particular time.”
The efforts undertaken by the Gloucester library – and other libraries across the state and the country – play a key role in preserving the nation’s history, down to the smallest details of daily life.