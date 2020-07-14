As the stifling restrictions imposed during the pandemic and the arrival of summer have given many people a reason to enjoy the outdoors, we are reminded that venturing outside doesn’t come without risks.
Visitors to any popular area beach can find social distancing hard to achieve on a hot summer day with the crowds that turn out.
So, venturing further afield should be safe, right? A hike up Old Town Hill in Newbury or tramping through Willowdale Forest in Topsfield or loping along the trails of Long Hill in Beverly bring plenty of fresh air and scenery — along with the risk of exposure to disease-carrying mosquitoes and ticks, unfortunately.
Health officials found the first case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in mosquitoes in Franklin County in early July; West Nile virus — another mosquito-borne disease — showed up in mosquitoes last week in Belmont.
West Nile can cause serious illness in humans, especially people over 50 or with compromised immune systems. EEE is rarer but often fatal to humans. Last year the state experienced its most intense outbreak of the disease — 12 human cases reported, with six resulting in death — since the 1950s.
EEE is cyclical, with outbreaks usually lasting two or three years. The early detection this year should be a concern, according to state health officials.
“This is considered quite early for EEE,” Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel said in a press conference. “In fact, July 1 is the earliest that EEE has been found in mosquitoes in the last 20 years.”
And then there are ticks, which can transmit Lyme disease – probably the one most well-known — but also Borrelia miyamotoi and Powassan virus, which Dr. Catherine Brown, the state’s public health veterinarian, says have emerged in recent years as “new threats posed by the same tick.”
There were 136 confirmed and probable cases of Borrelia miyamotoi reported between 2014 and 2018, and no known fatalities, according to Brown. Twenty-three cases of Powassan virus infection were detected in Massachusetts residents between 2013 and 2018, she said. All 23 people were hospitalized and six died.
The good news is that common sense and proper precautions — using bug spray, wearing light-colored clothes and checking thoroughly for ticks after a hike — can keep people safe and still enjoying the fresh air. And that is always a welcome break from worry about the coronavirus.